Pune woman says family of three spends ₹2.2 lakh a month despite owning EV and cooking at home

A Pune family of three revealed their monthly expenses total ₹2.2 lakh, sparking debate on living costs. Despite owning an EV and cooking at home, rent, daycare, and a home loan EMI contribute significantly to their budget. The woman clarified that the EMI is for an under-construction property, and daycare costs reflect local rates.

A Pune-based woman has sparked a discussion on living costs and lifestyle spending after revealing that her family of three spends an average of ₹2.2 lakh every month, despite owning an electric vehicle and preparing most meals at home.

In a viral Instagram video, Smriti Singh explained that she and her husband are both employed and share expenses while raising their young son.

“We both work. We cook our own food. We don’t even spend on petrol because we have an EV. Even so, we end up spending ₹2.2 lakh per month. Let me tell you how,” she said.

Rent, daycare among major monthly expenses

Singh broke down the family’s monthly expenditure, beginning with ₹28,000 spent on rent.

She said childcare forms a significant portion of the household budget. Although she works from home, her son attends daycare for four to five hours daily, costing the family ₹30,000 per month.

Grocery expenses, including milk, amount to approximately ₹20,000 each month, while dining out at restaurants accounts for another ₹15,000.

The family’s internet bill stands at ₹500 per month, while electricity expenses reach around ₹6,000 due to Pune’s weather conditions.

Home loan EMI biggest financial commitment

According to Singh, she and her husband spend about ₹3,000 a month on food delivery through platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.

They also allocate around ₹10,000 monthly for shopping, including purchases for their son. Household help costs them ₹1,800 in monthly wages.

The largest expense, however, is the ₹1.1 lakh monthly EMI they pay for a flat.

After sharing the figures, Singh asked viewers whether spending ₹2.2 lakh a month as a family of three was excessive or reflective of current living costs.

“Are we overspending or is this the new normal?” she asked.

Viewers question spending patterns

The video prompted extensive discussion on Instagram, with many users scrutinising various aspects of the family’s budget.

Some commenters argued that the daycare expense appeared unusually high, while others questioned the decision to pay both rent and a home loan EMI simultaneously.

One user suggested that the EMI represented an outsized share of the family’s monthly expenditure. Another commenter recommended hiring a cook to reduce spending on restaurant meals and food delivery services.

Others also questioned the need for daycare given that Singh works from home.

Woman clarifies daycare and housing costs

Responding to questions raised by viewers, Singh explained that the apartment for which she is paying the EMI is still under construction, forcing the family to continue living in rented accommodation.

She also defended the daycare expense, stating that the amount includes nursery fees and reflects prevailing rates in parts of Pune.

“Daycare costs around 30,000 and includes the nursery fee. In areas like Viman Nagar and Kalyani Nagar, these are the usual prices. Some people feel my rent is low, but rents in such locations are actually quite high. So if you live in a good area, this kind of expense is normal. And I’m paying EMI because the house is still under construction. I hope this clears all the doubts,” she wrote.