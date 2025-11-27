BatteryPool raises ₹8 Cr in Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures       

BatteryPool is an Indian EV startup enabling sachet-style, pay-as-you-go models for EV batteries through proprietary hardware and an IoT-connected battery management system.

The round was led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), with participation from Indian Angel Network (IAN), Chennai Angels, Keiretsu Forum and notable HNIs.

The newly raised capital will be used to scale its battery fleet 10x over the next 18 months, strengthening its nationwide footprint.

Inflection Point Ventures has so far invested more than INR 800 Cr in over 250+ startups.

BatteryPool, a company enabling pay-as-you-go EV battery access, has raised ₹8 crore in its Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from Indian Angel Network (IAN), Chennai Angels, Keiretsu Forum and notable HNIs. With BatteryPool currently managing over 2000+ batteries across 6 cities, the funding will be used to scale its battery fleet 10x over the next 18 months, strengthening its nationwide footprint.

BatteryPool’s core strength lies in its proprietary hardware and IoT-connected battery management system, which powers one of India’s most flexible sachet-style, pay-as-you-go energy platforms for EVs. By introducing the country’s first model that allows riders to pay in small daily/weekly/or monthly amounts, BatteryPool has made EV usage far more accessible. This approach has already shown strong adoption across multiple cities, proving that simple, low-commitment payments can open the door for a much wider base of EV users.

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Inflection Point Ventures, says:

“As an emerging economy that’s adopting EVs, India holds immense potential that can be unlocked through innovative, flexible solutions. Where commercial operation of EVs is concerned, fast and efficient charging becomes vital because any delay directly leads to a loss of time and hence revenues. BatteryPool addresses this by providing seamless, pay-as-you-go access to charged batteries, helping riders and businesses be constantly mobile. In addition, the company monetizes batteries through their complete lifecycle, creating multiple revenue streams out of one single asset.”

BatteryPool was founded in 2020 by Ashwin Shankar, a Stanford-trained Electrical Engineer who brings deep technical experience from his work in building hardware at Schlumberger and NASA. He has also been a founding member of a prominent technology policy think tank, combining engineering expertise with systems-level understanding.

Ashwin Shankar, Founder, BatteryPool, adds:

“The sachet model transformed how Indians consumed everything from mobile data to daily essentials, EVs are next. By bringing sachet-style, pay-as-you-go energy to batteries, we’ve made electric mobility affordable and accessible to the masses. As we move forward, we’re focused on strengthening the ecosystem, building battery access, improving the user experience, and supporting the everyday rider as the country transitions to electric mobility.”

India has more than 2 million electric two- and three-wheelers on the road requiring easier, more practical ways to manage battery charging. With another 2 million EVs being sold in FY25, again led by two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the need for simple, dependable battery solutions continues to grow rapidly.