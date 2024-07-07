Quasar Markets Welcomes Financial Industry Leader Tyler Wood, CMT to Board

Tyler Wood, CMT, joins Quasar Markets board, bringing expertise in financial services and educational technology.

July 2, 2024 – New York, NY – Quasar Markets, a pioneer in AI-powered financial market research solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tyler Wood, CMT to its Board of Directors. With a rich history in educational technology and financial services, Tyler’s extensive experience and innovative mindset are set to propel Quasar Markets to new heights.

Tyler Wood, CMT currently serves as the Executive Director & CEO of CMT Association. This not-for-profit organization is the global authority for technical analysis. As Director, Tyler is dedicated to enhancing investors’ mastery and skill in managing market risk and maximizing returns through rigorous credentialing, professional ethics, and continuous education. A seasoned business executive, Tyler has been at the forefront of educational technology in the financial services industry for over a decade.

Tyler is also co-founder of GoNoGo Charts, a revolutionary data visualization tool designed to simplify market analysis and eliminate emotional bias from investment decisions. Working with long/short fund managers, cross-asset strategists, private wealth managers and institutional traders, GoNoGo Charts developed a suite of tools to remove indicator overload from the technical analysis discipline. The tools have now been implemented across hundreds of charting software applications and brokerage platforms.

Tyler is a familiar voice to many as the co-host of “Fill the Gap,” the official podcast of CMT Association, delving into the process, tools, and methodology of veteran money managers from around the globe. Before his tenure at the CMT Association, Tyler’s career included roles in management consulting and publishing. Over the past 20 years, he has successfully managed product development, brand communications, and sales teams, driving significant revenue growth for various public, private, and non-profit organizations.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Tyler Wood to our Board of Directors,” said Steven E. Orr, CEO of Quasar Markets. “His profound understanding of the financial markets and his commitment to investor education perfectly align with our mission to provide unparalleled automation, insights, and personalized client experiences. Tyler’s innovative approach will be instrumental as we continue to reimagine the future of finance.”

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets offers innovative AI-powered solutions for researching financial markets, providing unparalleled automation, insights and personalized client experiences. With a next-gen Web3 platform and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com/