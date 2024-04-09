Daniel Br�hl Attends the Canneseries Pink Carpet Premiere for Disney+ Original Series “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”

Brhl was joined along with fellow cast and creatives for the World Premiere ahead of the series launch on 7 June on Disney+

A cast at the cutting edge of glamour delighted to reunite for the first time since filming

LONDON, UK – WEBWIRE – Monday, April 8, 2024

Last night, the team that brought life to Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, a French Original series available to stream exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu on June 7, created quite a stir on the famous steps at the Croisette during the Canneseries Festival.

Presented out of competition at the 7th edition of the Canneseries festival, the Becoming Karl Lagerfeld series was brilliantly illustrated by a very haute couture Pink Carpet moment.

Heart of Glass by Blondie set the glamorous scene as international cast entered the carpet. Daniel Brhl, who plays the famous designer on screen, was joined by Alex Lutz (Pierre Berg), Arnaud Valois (Yves Saint Laurent) and actresses Jeanne Damas (Paloma Picasso), Sunnyi Melles (Marlne Dietrich), Chlo Hirschman (Pat Cleveland) and Giorgia Sinicorni (Carla Fendi) on the steps of the famous Pink Carpet. The stellar cast were also joined by Series Creator Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Raphalle Bacqu, Author of Kaiser Karl (published by Albin Michel), from which the series is adapted, and Jrme Salle, Director of three episodes and Co-Artistic Director.

The first two episodes of Becoming Karl Lagerfeld were shown in the prestigious Salle Louis Lumire at the Palais des Festivals and received a three minute standing ovation.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: the rise of a fashion icon

The 6-episode series lifts the veil, for the first time, on the emergence of fashions most mysterious designer, Karl Lagerfeld, between glamour and clashes of egos, grandiose parties and destructive passions, discover the story of Karl before Lagerfeld.

In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brhl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Thodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Berg (Alex Lutz).

A story told for the first time on screen and adapted from the bestseller Kaiser Karl by Raphalle Bacqu (published by Albin Michel) that brings together a star-studded cast.

Actor Daniel Brhl (Nothing New in the West, Captain America: Civil War, Rush, Inglourious Basterds, Good Bye, Lenin!) as the couturier, parade Thodore Pellerin (Continental Draft (South), Solo, Franklin, Beau is Afraid) as Jacques de Bascher and Arnaud Valois (most talented new actor at Festival Lumire 2018; 120 BPM, Good Grief The Girl on the Train, My Best Part, Spring Blossom) as Yves Saint Laurent. Alex Lutz (Csar for Best Actor in 2019; Molire in 2016 and 2020; Vortex, Guy, Romantique, Baron noir, Strangers by Night) plays Pierre Berg. Agns Jaoui (Csar for Best Supporting Actress in 1998, 2001 and 2016; Honorary Csar in 2024; lOmbre des filles, En Thrapie, The Sweet Escape, The Taste of Others) plays Gabrielle Aghion, the founder of the Chlo fashion house who made a major contribution to his fame. The series also highlights the fashion and cultural personalities who rubbed shoulders with Karl Lagerfeld at the time. Jeanne Damas, fashion designer and actress in La Sincrit and Rockn Roll, lends her features to Paloma Picasso.

Jrme Salle (Kompromat, Totems, The Odyssey, Zulu, Anthony Zimmer) is at the helm of this major series, directing episodes 1, 2 and 6. He shares the role of executive producer with Jour Premier producer Arnaud de Crmiers. Episodes 3, 4 and 5 are directed by Audrey Estrougo (Everythings Fine, Suprmes). Isaure Pisani-Ferry (Ganglands, Vampires, Kaboul Kitchen) is the creator of the series, with Jennifer Have (Unfaithful, The Red Band Society) and Raphalle Bacqu. Isaure Pisani-Ferry is also the series lead writer, co-writing all episodes with Dominique Baumard (Le Jeune imam, Ganglands, The Bureau ), Jennifer Have and Nathalie Hertzberg (“The Goldman Case).

The series is produced by Isabelle Degeorges for Gaumont and Arnaud de Crmiers for Jour Premier.

