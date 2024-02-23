Mahindra Lifespaces Achieves over ₹800 Cr in Sales in Three Days at Mahindra Vista, India’s First Net Zero Waste + Energy Homes

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, today announced the successful sales of India’s first Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project, Mahindra Vista, located in Kandivali East, Mumbai. Following its recent launch, the project has sold over ₹800 Crore worth of inventory within three days. Against the backdrop of rising environmental concerns, Mahindra Lifespaces’ innovative approach has resonated strongly with homebuyers, reaffirming the company’s position as a leader in sustainable real estate development. Mahindra Lifespaces recently launched a Carbon Calculator, which has also sparked meaningful conversations around individual carbon footprints and sustainability, aligning with Mahindra Lifespaces’ vision of inspiring individuals to make environmentally conscious choices.

Designed with climate-responsive principles, the project derives 100% of its power supply from renewable energy sources and is expected to save ~18 Lakh kWh of energy through active and passive energy conservation methods, which is equivalent to powering 212 homes. It is also expected to divert ~8 Lakh kg of waste away from landfills, which is equivalent to ~786 trucks of waste. The project will also deploy water conservation measures such as low-flow fixtures, treating and reusing sewage wastewater, efficient irrigation system etc., that will save 53% of water from external sources. Additionally, the development includes a dense urban forest that enriches the local biodiversity with over 1,000 indigenous trees.

Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer (Residential) – West, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited said, “We are delighted with the success of Mahindra Vista and the growing preference for sustainable living among our customers in Mumbai. This achievement highlights increasing awareness and desire among homebuyers to contribute to a greener future. As a city, Mumbai emits ~23 million tons of CO2 annually. We recognize the urgency to address climate change and the role buildings play in carbon emissions. As part of our journey to Mahindra Group’s 2040 carbon neutrality goals, we continue working towards our pledge of only Net Zero buildings from the year 2030. Mahindra Vista marks a significant step in our journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.”

Mahindra Vista is spread across a 7.74-acres with total landscaped greens of ~3.5 acres (~1.9 acres on mother earth plus ~1.6 acre on the podium top) and a biophilic-roof clubhouse. The podium is embellished with a signature-designed Colonnade pathway leading to an infinity-edge pool. Residences ranging from 1 BHK to 4 BHK, the project is thoughtfully designed to deliver optimal levels of natural light and air circulation, while seamlessly integrating your home with the surrounding natural environment through climate responsive and contemporary design styles. This launch is the phase 1 of the project, containing 3 towers, with a total of 601 units in various typologies. Mahindra Vista represents a milestone in sustainable living, harmonizing design, and environmental consciousness.

Kandivali East has emerged as the perfect fusion of tranquility and accessibility. Boasting a well-established social infrastructure, including top-tier schools, hospitals, and a diverse array of retail and dining options, it has become the preferred choice for discerning homebuyers. With panoramic views of the majestic Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mahindra Vista offers a serene escape amidst bustling city life. Its prime location at the crossroads of Akurli road and the upcoming DP road ensures unparalleled connectivity to major highways, rail, and metro networks.