Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels hosts receptions in Belgium and TÃ¼rkiye to celebrate Chinese New Year

HKETO, Brussels hosts receptions in Belgium and Türkiye to celebrate Chinese New Year *************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) hosted a Chinese New Year reception in Brussels, Belgium yesterday (February 20, Brussels time).

The reception has been named one of the most celebrated annual social events in town and attracted some 250 guests from officials of the European institutions, national governments, diplomatic missions, as well as senior representatives from trade and business, academia, arts and cultural sectors, media and also the Chinese community. The event was supported by the Belgium-Hong Kong Society.

The Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Affairs to the European Union, Ms Shirley Yung said in her welcoming remarks that under the “one country, two systems” principle, “Hong Kong enjoys the unrivalled links with Mainland China while retaining our own trusted systems including common law and independent judiciary, free flow of capital, goods and information, low and simple tax regime, and an efficient and clean government.”

She highlighted that such unique advantages give Hong Kong the role as a prime gateway to China and also a prime destination for businesses and talents. Just like over 9 000 overseas and Mainland companies setting up and expanding their businesses in the city, strategic enterprises and top talents from around the world are welcomed to Hong Kong to explore opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, China and the wider Asia.

The opportunity was also taken to invite various Hong Kong artists to the reception to showcase their talents and to underline Hong Kong’s efforts to nurture local artists in pursuit of developing Hong Kong into an international arts and cultural hub. This year, the drawings by a Hong Kong comics artist, Pen So, curated by the Hong Kong Arts Centre (Comix Home Base) (www.hkac.org.hk) in the theme Wanderers’ Land – Cityscapes in Hong Kong, were featured.

A dragon-themed and Hong Kong kung fu culture-inspired dance performance Convergence: MovINK Dragon, was also staged during the reception. Being a crossover of comics and kung fu, the action-packed performance was delivered by TS Crew, an arts group comprising members from backgrounds of Xiqu, dance, martial arts and more. The animation which paired the dance with visual and sound effects was illustrated and directed by comics artist Felix Ip; and the performance as a whole was curated and produced by the Hong Kong Arts Centre (Comix Home Base).

HKETO, Brussels also organised two Chinese New Year receptions respectively in Ankara (February 15) and Istanbul (February 16) in Türkiye. In her remarks, Ms Shirley Yung highlighted the unique advantages of doing business in Hong Kong, especially in light of the recent conclusion of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement between Hong Kong and Türkiye which opens up even further opportunities for Türkish businesses in particular. The receptions attracted over 100 guests, including officials of the national governments, as well as senior representatives from trade and business, academia, cultural and creative sectors.