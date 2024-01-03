Press Release

DentalXChange, the dental payments platform, announces the launch of its Eligibility AI platform, designed to help front office staff automate pre-appointment eligibility and benefits verification processes. These processes typically equate to countless hours on the phone communicating with insurance companies. “Payer-provider transparency in the dental industry leaves a lot to be desired. The only way to truly understand the complete eligibility and benefits picture for any patient is for valuable front-office staff to either hunt and peck through various independent payer portals or spend time calling payer after payer,” said Paul Kaiser, CEO of DentalXChange.

DentalXChange’s Eligibility AI platform synchronizes with an office’s schedule book, allowing eligibility and benefits verification in advance of the patient’s appointment, or in real-time for same-day walk-ins. Eligibility AI delivers detailed eligibility and benefits data in an intuitive user interface that organizes the benefit datapoints in a unified manner across all Insurance payers. This significantly reduces calls to payers and streamlines the benefits verification process to reduce claim errors and avoid potential claim denials or rejections.

“While most practice management systems connect with a clearinghouse for all-payer EDI-based eligibility capabilities, the lack of detailed patient benefit data payers make available causes a myriad of pain points for dental offices. Offices put their reputation at risk with inaccurate patient estimates, they have revenue risk with denials and rejections that could be avoided, and they incur more cost to run their business. At the same time, payers also incur pain points in the form of expensive call center staffing and provider network dissatisfaction. Our Eligibility AI platform solves all these pain points,” indicated Paul Kaiser.

About DentalXChange

Since 1989, DentalXChange has been at the forefront of modernizing and innovating dental claims creating dental payment solutions that bring ease to the payments process. Today, it has grown to support a current client base of more than 107,000 dental providers. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, through its own clearinghouse, state of art technology consisting of modern APIs, and secure Web portals, DentalXChange processes over 300 million transactions, consisting of more than 71 million dental claims annually.

