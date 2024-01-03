Press Release

Jan 2, 2024 09:00 PST

LOS ANGELES, January 2, 2024 (Newswire.com)

Premier North American esports organization, Cloud9, is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Mulligan as the new VP, Head of Sales, effective immediately. With over 25 years of experience in the gaming industry, Mulligan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in Sales, Marketing, and Public Relations to the Cloud9 team.

Before joining Cloud9, Mulligan was the Head of Sales for XSET and was instrumental in spearheading significant campaigns and deals, including partnerships with the NFL, Google, PrizePicks, Boston Red Sox, and MGM Studios. His previous tenure as Head of Strategic Accounts at 100 Thieves further solidifies his reputation as a visionary in esports sales and marketing.

In his new role at Cloud9, Mulligan will be primarily responsible for revenue generation, sponsor relationship management, strategic planning, and brand representation. His expertise will be pivotal in driving Cloud9’s growth and maintaining its status as an esports powerhouse.

“We are delighted to have Tim join our team at Cloud9. His vast experience and exceptional skills in sales and strategic partnerships will play a crucial role in our continued growth and success. Tim’s vision aligns perfectly with our goals, and we look forward to the impact he will have on our organization,” stated Jack Etienne, Co-founder & CEO of Cloud9.

About Cloud9 Esports:

Cloud9 Esports Inc. is a leading esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2013 and has since become one of the most successful and recognizable esports teams in the world. Cloud9 has teams competing in various esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike.

Source: Cloud9