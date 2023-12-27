The Beliz Law Firm Announces Their Annual New Year’s Sober Ride Campaign to Curb Drunk Driving

Don’t Take the Risk This Holiday Season—Take a Free New Year’s Sober Ride Instead

In an effort to reduce the risk of drunk driving accidents this New Year, The Beliz Law Firm is running a free sober ride campaign. The offer, which runs during December 30-January 1, is open to adults who choose to use a rideshare or taxi to get home after a holiday celebration.

New Year’s Drunk Driving Statistics

While the New Year holiday is an enjoyable time of year, it is also one of the most dangerous when it comes to travel. According to the National Safety Council, there were an estimated 408 traffic fatalities in 2023. In 2020, 49% of traffic fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

In January 2022, The California Highway Patrol reported 510 DUI arrests and 29 fatalities over the New Year’s holiday.

How to Receive a Free New Year’s Sober Ride

To receive a free ride in Long Beach this holiday, all you need to do is book a ride with your choice of rideshare between December 30th and January 1st. Once you pay the driver, send your receipt and PayPal email address to the following address, and The Beliz Law Firm will reimburse you through PayPal:

Attn: Sober Rides

3777 Long Beach Blvd, #510

Long Beach, CA 90807

Please note that the program is valid only for a single one-way ride and that the recipient must be age 21 or older to qualify. Additional terms and conditions for the free New Year’s ride can be found on The Beliz Law Firm’s website.

About The Beliz Law Firm:

Michael A. Beliz established The Beliz Law Firm in 2011 to help represent personal injury victims in Long Beach. He has been practicing law since 2006 and worked for two of the most prominent personal injury firms in Southern California. Since then, he has handled hundreds of personal injury cases ranging from car accidents and dog bites to motorcycle crashes and wrongful death.

If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, call The Beliz Law Firm at (714) 401-1071 for a free case review.

