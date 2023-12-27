Press Release

Dec 26, 2023 11:00 EST

INDIANAPOLIS, December 26, 2023 (Newswire.com)

As part of its commitment to promoting safety and responsible decision-making during the festive season, Eskew Law, a leading law firm in Indianapolis, is pleased to announce the initiation of its Safe Holiday Sober Rides Program for New Year’s celebrations. The program is designed to provide a safer alternative for individuals who may find themselves impaired and in need of transportation over the holiday period.

Key Program Details:

Geographic Scope: Eskew Law’s Holiday Sober Rides program is applicable to rides beginning or ending in Indianapolis.

Ride Parameters: Each participant is entitled to one, one-way ride with a maximum reimbursement of $15.

Limited Availability: The program is limited to the first 500 participants in a calendar year, emphasizing the importance of early participation.

Eligibility: Participants must be over the legal drinking age of 21 to qualify for the Safe Holiday Sober Rides program.

Time Frame: The program is valid for rides taken between 6 PM on the day of the holiday and 10 AM the day after.

Submission Process: To take advantage of the opportunity, participants are required to make the responsible decision to use services such as Uber, Lyft, or a taxi instead of driving under the influence. Subsequently, they can submit a screenshot of their ride receipt, a photo of their driver’s license, and their PayPal email address. Further details and submission can be made at www.eskewlaw.com/safe-holiday-rides-indy/.

Drunk Driving Statistics in Indiana:

According to recent data, Indiana has experienced a significant number of alcohol-related accidents and fatalities. In 2020, 124 individuals were killed in collisions involving alcohol-impaired individuals. These numbers underscore the critical need for initiatives like the Safe Holiday Sober Rides program to mitigate the risks associated with impaired driving.

Eskew Law believes that by offering a practical solution and promoting responsible choices, individuals can contribute to creating safer roadways during the holiday season. The law firm encourages all eligible participants to take advantage of this opportunity to prioritize safety and the well-being of themselves and others.

For more information on the Safe Holiday Sober Rides Program and to submit your information, please visit www.eskewlaw.com/safe-holiday-rides-indy/.

About Eskew Law:

Eskew Law is a reputable law firm based in Indianapolis, dedicated to providing effective legal representation and promoting community well-being. With a focus on criminal defense, personal injury cases, and family law, Eskew Law is committed to making a positive impact both inside and outside the courtroom.

Source: Eskew Law