Newswire Empowers Companies Across Industries to Use Press Release Distribution

RALEIGH, N.C., December 21, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Since 2004, Newswire has played a pivotal role in transforming its clients’ owned media into earned media by leveraging its expertise, award-winning experience, and industry-leading products. The result is countless earned media mentions in esteemed publications, including CNET, Forbes, MSN, People, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo!, and many more.

Beyond earned media mentions, Newswire’s press release distribution services help companies build brand awareness, increase website traffic, improve search engine optimization (SEO) performance, and increase sales.

“Though we’ve been told ‘everyone’ isn’t an audience, we truly believe everyone can benefit from press release distribution, regardless of their size and industry,” said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire collaborates with companies across diverse sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency, healthcare, health and wellness, education, entertainment, pharmaceutical, real estate, technology, and more. The consistent thread across these industries is the untapped potential that press release distribution holds for companies.

Key benefits of Newswire’s press release distribution services include:

Stand out in a crowded marketplace and secure your piece of market share.

Create a positive perception of your brand with your target audience.

Control the narrative of your brand’s story.

Cast a wider net and reach relevant media outlets with strategic targeting.

Position your brand as an industry thought leader.

“Press release distribution is an integral component of a company’s overall media and marketing strategy. We know from experience that when used correctly, press releases can help brands distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time,” added Hammers.

To learn more about Newswire’s press release distribution services, visit newswire.com

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com

Source: Newswire