Dec 21, 2023

Sullivan earns a spot on Becker’s 2023 “Emerging leaders: 37 healthcare company leaders under 40” list

HSG Advisors, a leading healthcare analytics and advisory firm, announced that its Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director of Claims Data Analytics, DJ Sullivan, received an emerging leadership honor from Becker’s Hospital Review (Becker’s). Becker’s is a multi-channel media platform and a go-to resource for healthcare decision-makers. Sullivan was chosen for Becker’s 2023 list of “Emerging leaders: 37 healthcare company leaders under 40” from what Becker’s describes as a “high volume” of submissions.

Becker’s further describes the award recipients as: The emerging leaders of this generation (that) are helping to overcome barriers to care access and health equity. These individuals are leaders within healthcare companies that work to bring innovative products, initiatives and strategies to patients. Becker’s is delighted to honor these emerging leaders in healthcare, who are 40 years old or younger and are positively impacting their healthcare companies.

“I’m very honored to be named an emerging leader in healthcare by Becker’s, and to be among such an esteemed list of industry peers,” says D.J. Sullivan, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director, Claims Data Analytics at HSG Advisors. “Becker’s is a tremendously important source of information and connection for healthcare professionals, and I’m grateful for the recognition and for the ongoing contributions it makes to the healthcare industry.”

Sullivan will celebrate his 10th anniversary with HSG Advisors in May of 2024. He began as a consultant and rose up through the ranks earning a series of promotions before being named Chief Strategy Officer in early 2023. He is credited for building out HSG Advisors’ industry-leading claims data analytics services and consulting practice, developing a comprehensive healthcare data intelligence platform with proprietary organization-specific, market-specific, and service-specific data. Sullivan and his team partner with hospitals, health systems, and hospital associations, leveraging data insights for strategic decision-making and operational improvements, including higher levels of patient retention, market share capture, and topline revenue.

“We couldn’t be more proud to see DJ receive this well-deserved honor,” says Travis Ansel, Chief Executive Officer at HSG. “He is an integral part of our success at HSG, and his positive energy, drive, and skill have helped our clients reach new levels of success in their own organizations. We know we will continue to see great things from DJ in the future.”

