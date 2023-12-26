Facing stricter environmental standards, Nuvoton Technology’s Cortex-M4 MCU series pushes boundaries, expanding the operating temperature from -40 �C to 125 �C

Hsinchu, Taiwan – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Nuvoton Technology unveiled the next-generation high-performance NuMicro M463 microcontroller series. This series features a 200 MHz Arm Cortex-M4 processor, expanding the operating temperature range from -40 C to 125 C to meet rigorous high-temperature environmental requirements, ensuring stable operation under extreme conditions. In addition to its wide temperature range, the series offers rich peripheral interfaces, including dual CAN-FD and HS USB communication functions, along with 256 KB programmable memory and 128 KB SRAM for sufficient storage and operational space, providing reliable and efficient solutions for future automotive electronics supply chain and industrial applications.

Additionally, the NuMicro M463 series achieves ultra-low power consumption below 200 nA. It accommodates different power and customer requirements by supporting various power operating modes and diverse wake-up interfaces. Equipped with a built-in DSP instruction set and a single-precision floating-point arithmetic unit (FPU), the series provides robust support for industrial control, automotive electronics peripherals, and other applications.

The M463 series includes a range of peripheral functions, such as hardware encryption/decryption engines, hardware key stores, TRNG (True Random Number Generator), Secure Boot (providing root of trust functionality), 2 sets of CAN FD, 1 set of USB high-speed OTG, up to 24 channels of 16-bit PWM output, 8 UARTs, 4 SPI/I2S, 2 Quad-SPI, 5 IC, and a real-time clock (RTC). It also integrates numerous analog components, including 2 sets of analog comparators and a 12-bit, 16-channel SAR ADC.

Nuvoton offers the M463 series with the NuMaker-M463KG development board and Nu-Link debugger tools. Compatible with various development environments such as Keil MDK, IAR EWARM, Eclipse IDE with GNU GCC, etc., these tools facilitate developers in seamlessly creating, debugging, and deploying applications, streamlining the product launch process.

The NuMicro M463 microcontroller series reinforces Nuvotons leading position in the microcontroller field, with a commitment to delivering high-performance, high-security products that meet customer needs in a dynamically evolving market while continuously driving innovation in microcontroller technology.

For detailed specifications, visit https://www.nuvoton.com/products/microcontrollers/arm-cortex-m4-mcus/m463-can-fd-usb-hs-series/.

About Nuvoton Technology

Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Nuvoton) was founded to bring innovative semiconductor solutions to the market. Nuvoton was spun-off as a Winbond Electronics affiliate in July 2008 and went public in September 2010 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). Nuvoton focuses on the developments of microcontroller, microprocessor, smart home, cloud security IC, battery monitoring IC, component, visual sensing and IoT with security and has strong market share in Industrial, Automotive, Communication, Consumer and Computer markets. Nuvoton owns 6-inch wafer fabs equipped with diversified processing technologies to provide professional wafer foundry services. Nuvoton provides products with a high performance/cost ratio for its customers by leveraging flexible technology, advanced design capability, and integration of digital and analog technologies. Nuvoton values long term relationships with its partners and customers and is dedicated to continuous innovation of its products, processes, and services. Nuvoton has established subsidiaries in the USA, China, Israel, India, Singapore, Korea and Japan to strengthen regional customer support and global management. For more information, please visit http://www.nuvoton.com

*Note: Nuvoton and NuMicro are registered trademarks of Nuvoton Technology Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.