Dec 22, 2023 10:00 EST

The curtain rises on “Bitcoin and Friends” on January 3, 2024, inviting viewers to a unique confluence of entertainment, education, and the spirited world of Bitcoin.

In an unprecedented fusion of digital art and interactive storytelling, “Bitcoin & Friends,” a forthcoming animated series, is set to enthrall the virtual world with a treasure hunt worth $150,000 in NFTs. This eight-part cartoon series, scheduled for a January 3rd debut on YouTube, cleverly intertwines the saga of its eponymous character, Bitcoin, with the tumultuous history of the cryptocurrency itself and brought to you by B & Friends, LLC.

The creators have ingeniously hidden the private seed words of Bitcoin wallets throughout the episodes, each brimming with coveted one-of-one NFTs. These digital assets, collectively valued at $150,000, offer more than just monetary allure. The astute fans who decipher these 12 words will be given personalized characters in the series and a co-producer credit in the upcoming second season, slated for a fall 2024 release.

The available NFTs are part of a larger Ordinals collection that can be found here.

Ahead of its eagerly awaited debut, “Bitcoin & Friends” has released a trailer, showcasing the unique blend of humor and depth that characterizes the series. The preview teases a smart, satirical edge, playfully skewering prominent figures in the crypto world.

The series’ creator, known simply as Uncle Chris, envisions “Bitcoin & Friends” as a bridge between the uninitiated and the seasoned veterans of the Bitcoin world. His ambition is for the series to serve as an engaging, yet informative, portal for newcomers to acquaint themselves with the core tenets and intriguing quirks of the cryptocurrency realm.

