Introducing GambleID: The Decade-Old iGaming Company You Probably Never Heard Of

The Leading Online Gaming Solutions Company With Over 33 Million Protected Players Has Been Behind the Scenes Cultivating a Trusted and Secure Environment for the iGaming, Sports Betting and Daily Fantasy Sports Industries for Over a Decade

HOUSTON, December 20, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Anyone who has deposited funds for sports betting, iGaming or daily fantasy sports in the last 10 years has already met GambleID (www.gambleid.com). GambleID is the most trusted leader in compliance management, identity, location, and end-to-end payment solutions that has worked with popular online gaming brands, such as Yahoo! Sports, FanDuel, DraftKings, SuperDraft, and more. With a database of over 33 million protected players and growing, GambleID just celebrated a milestone of ten years of business fostering compliance, transparency, and innovation. However, many gaming operators may not have even heard of the company.

“Our humble journey began with essential services, encompassing customer KYC, location, AML monitoring, and OFCA screening for operator convenience,” said JD Garner, founder of GambleID. “We then swiftly integrated a cashier system through strategic partnerships with processors, such as Vantiv, Worldpay, First Data, and Approvely, along with guidance from Visa and Mastercard. The seamless compatibility with these providers made GambleID an effortless addition for operators.”

Garner continued, “We are thrilled that, in the near future, customers can expect two key developments from GambleID. First, added artificial intelligence to expedite and broaden compliance capabilities. Second, the introduction of a more comprehensive compliance solution for physical locations that leverages facial recognition technology.”

Over the past decade, GambleID has built a suite of cutting-edge products and partnerships that set the company apart in the gaming compliance and payments industry. GambleID’s highly advanced rules logic solution, decade-old partnerships, and extensive gaming knowledge have kept iGaming and daily fantasy sports sites online and, more importantly, compliant for years.

The company’s robust services include:

Confident Compliance

GambleID stays ahead of state-specific compliance requirements and monitors activity for online fantasy-regulated gaming worldwide. Intelligent identity monitoring for OFAC, PEP, and Global Sanctions keeps businesses compliant and customers and transactions safe.

Streamlined Payments

GambleID streamlines the deposit and payout process for gaming customers with integrated access to the banks, card brands and payment processing providers trusted around the world.

Identity Verification

GambleID provides a robust KYC solution that keeps businesses compliant and knowledgeable about their players’ identity — including risk assessment and value scale.

Real-Time Location Insight

GambleID offers a powerful solution for understanding customer location, playing history, associated risk, and cumulative value. By leveraging 40+ geo-location and device reputation systems, this advanced service provides precise and intelligent information to stop bad actors in their tracks.

About GambleID

Based in Houston, Texas, with over 33 million protected players throughout the U.S., U.K., and Canada, GambleID is dedicated to pioneering cutting-edge technologies within the iGaming, sports betting, and daily fantasy sports industries. GambleID has safeguarded hundreds of premier brands across the sports book and online gaming space. As a trusted leader in gaming, the company provides a seamless, all-in-one solution with services comprising of state-specific compliance, streamlined payments, identity verification, and real-time location insight. The company’s highly advanced rules logic solution, decade-old partnerships, and extensive gaming knowledge keep iGaming and daily fantasy sports sites online and, more importantly, compliant. GambleID’s mission is to create a trusted and secure environment for the gaming industry, fostering compliance, transparency, and innovation.

