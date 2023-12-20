Press Release

Dec 19, 2023 09:00 PST

TOKYO, December 19, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Starting in December 2023, Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo) launched “KWE Green Consolidation” in Japan, a service that will make use of the environmental attributes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Since 2021, KWE has been actively participating in the SAF programs of its major partner airlines, harnessing the advantages of SAF to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 3) in its own supply chain. In August of this year, KWE also submitted a commitment letter to the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) to set group-wide Scope 1 and 2 emission-reduction targets and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 — a commitment that has recently been accepted.

As a freight forwarder, setting specific and achievable reduction targets for Scope 3, which accounts for the most significant portion of our greenhouse gas emissions, poses a substantial challenge. It is essential to further promote the use of SAF, which is currently considered the most effective emission-reduction method, and KWE has been exploring the possibility of creating a framework to share the environmental attributes of SAF with customers who use its consolidation service.

As the first step, beginning Dec. 1, 2023, KWE began offering a service in which it allocates the attributes of SAF to its consolidated cargo bound for Hong Kong every Tuesday from Kansai International Airport, making it available to customers who wish to use it. This service will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the supply chains of KWE’s customers who are committed to reducing their environmental impact, and the company will be able to provide them with third-party-verified emission-reduction certificates.

Our commitment to decarbonizing international transportation remains strong as we continue our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Kintetsu World Express is a leading provider of distribution services across the globe, including international air and sea freight forwarding, third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, truck transportation services, and customs brokerage.

