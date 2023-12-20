Press Release

#1 Best Selling Book Equips Educational Leaders for Unprecedented Challenges

In the wake of a global pandemic, widespread staffing shortages, and declining enrollment, educational leaders face a complex and demanding landscape. Higher Ed Change introduces a new book, From Teacher to Leader: Paving Your Path to Education Administration by Dr. Eric Goodman and Dr. Kim Nugent. It is already making waves, reaching #1 bestseller status in multiple categories on Amazon, including Business Leadership Training, Education Administration, and School Management.

From Teacher to Leader provides a practical and inspiring guide for educators, faculty members, and aspiring school leaders who want to make a difference in the face of unprecedented challenges. The book offers a clear path to leadership, with step-by-step guidance, reflective questions, and practical exercises to help readers develop their leadership skills and reach their full potential.

“Historically, there has been little emphasis on investing in leadership development for educators and unleashing the leadership potential within every educator is the key to transforming education. Having a strong pipeline of future leaders is critical to ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of not only our education system but also our economy,” says Dr. Goodman.

“From Teacher to Leader is a grand collection of what is needed in educational leadership. It clarifies the task areas and competencies needed, has an A-Z structured pathway to navigate the shift in roles, includes insights from many who have taken this path, and the great learnings of the authors in their own transitions. Most importantly, throughout societies, the education sector has become more critical and disrupted by serious types of changes. Leadership in these organizations will be paramount!” -David W. Jamieson, Ph.D., Past President of: the American Society of Training and Development (ASTD now ATD) and the NTL Institute

“The approach of this book is a game-changer for any teacher ready to step into educational leadership.” – J.W. Wilson, Executive Director, The Learning Code Institute

About the Authors:

Dr. Eric Goodman: Educational leader, speaker, consultant, and coach with decades of experience. President of Higher Ed Change. Former leader of one of the nation’s largest college of business, now empowering educators and leaders.

Dr. Kim Nugent: Talent development expert, speaker and certified leadership coach. Passionate about mentoring and guiding aspiring leaders, including those in education.

They are available for media inquiries, speaking engagements and podcasts. In addition, they offer courses, workshops and resources to develop leadership skills.

For information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Eric@higheredchange.com

Available at https://teachertoleader.com, Amazon and in bookstores.

ISBN: 978-1-960995-36-0 (Paperback)

ISBN: 978-1-960995-37-7 (eBook)

