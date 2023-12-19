Notice of Meeting and Meeting Agenda of Pace, the Suburban Bus Division of the RTA, Illinois Board of Directors – Open Session, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, 9:30 A.M.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., December 18, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Pace Headquarters will be open to the public to attend this regular meeting of the Board of Directors.

The public is invited to watch the board meeting remotely by clicking on this link: www.pacebus.com/streaming.

If you will not be attending the meeting in person but wish to offer public comment on an agenda item, please submit your name, the agenda item(s) on which you wish to offer public comment, and your comment(s) to: publiccomment@pacebus.com no less than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Rules for public comment can be found here: www.pacebus.com/rules-public-comment.

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Roll Call

2. Approval of Minutes

Resolution approving the November 8, 2023, open session minutes.

3. Public Comment

4. Chairman’s Report

Chairman Kwasneski’s report on Pace-related activities during the past month.

5. Directors’ Reports

The Directors’ reports on Pace-related activities during the past month.

6. Executive Director’s Report

The Executive Director’s report on Pace-related activities during the past month.

7. Approval of Consent Agenda

A. Resolution honoring Pace’s 2023 Retirees with over 20 years of service.

B. Ordinance authorizing an annual update to the Safety Plan in accordance with the Federal Transit Administrator’s Final Rule and the changes required under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

C. Ordinance adopting the Third Amended Bylaws of Pace’s Suburban ADA Advisory Committee.

D. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC for tire leasing and services in an amount not to exceed $6,279,614.40.

E. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to Y&S Technologies, Inc. for desktops, laptops, and accessories in an amount not to exceed $1,216,870.00.

8. Items Removed from Consent Agenda

9. Action Items

A. Ordinance authorizing Board Member travel and business expenses for October 2023 – November 2023 pursuant to Public Act 099-0604 Local Government Travel Expense Control Act – Richard Kwasneski.

B. Ordinance amending the 2023 Operating and Capital Program Budget (Amendment #3).

C. Ordinance authorizing the award of a sole source contract to Oracle America, Inc., a subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, for Oracle Market-Driven interim support for Oracle Enterprise Business Suite (EBS) software in an amount not to exceed $165,000.00.

D. Ordinance authorizing Change Order No. 3 to Contract No. 230822 with Holabird & Root, LLC for architectural and engineering services for the River Division expansion and improvements. This change order extends the contract for four years, five months, and increases the contract total from $2,788,718.24 to $6,280,712.89, an increase of $3,491,994.65.

E. Ordinance authorizing Change Order No. 3 to Contract No. 230644 with Luminator Technology Group, Inc. for Vehicle Information Management (ViM) software and Gold Service Fleet maintenance for on-board equipment. This change order increases the contract total from $1,816,205.75 to $1,878,014.75, an increase of $61,809.00.

F. Ordinance authorizing the award of a sole source contract to Luminator Technology Group Global, LLC for fleetwide preventive and remedial maintenance services for on-board video equipment and software maintenance for the on-board video system in an amount not to exceed $1,525,254.86.

G. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates LLC for design and construction services for electrical upgrades, site work, and installation of charging infrastructure and a concrete outdoor storage area for 12 battery electric buses at Pace North Division in an amount not to exceed $12,543,862.00.

10. Issues/Discussions/Reports

A. Suburban Service and Regional ADA Budget Results – October 2023

B. Suburban Service and Regional ADA Budget Results – September 2023

11. Closed Session

A. Closed Session Minutes (Section 2-C-21)

12. Reconvene

A. Resolution approving the November 8, 2023, closed session minutes.

B. Ordinance approving the public availability of closed session minutes as discussed in closed session.

C. Ordinance approving the destruction of verbatim records of closed sessions as discussed in closed session.

13. Adjournment

Source: Pace Suburban Bus Service