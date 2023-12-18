Chennai metro commuters can buy digital QR ticket with Paytm for ₹5 on Dec 17

In a latest development, benefiting the users of Chennai, the Paytm app is enabling the purchase of Chennai Metro Rail e-QR tickets for ₹5 on December 17, 2023 (Sunday), the day of Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s Foundation Day celebrations. Notably, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited has recently announced that it is extending the foundation day offer of ₹5 fare for passengers purchasing e-QR tickets via Paytm and others, as part of the Foundation Day celebrations and to promote the use of digital ticketing solutions.

How to book metro tickets via Paytm

Users will have to login to the Paytm app

Look for the ‘Ticket Booking’ section and click on Metro

Choose ‘Metro QR Ticket’

Enter the destination ‘from’ and ‘to’

Select the number of people and click on ‘Proceed to Pay’ to get a Chennai metro ticket

The app also allows users to recharge metro cards, making the process absolutely digital and safe. In order to recharge the metro card users will have to look for ‘Recharges & Bill Payments’ section and click on ‘View More’. Next, select ‘Metro recharge’ available under the Transit section. Choose the desired metro and click on ‘Smart Card Recharge’. Enter the card number, tap on proceed and make the payment.

It can be mentioned in this connection that Paytm has always been committed to providing best services to its users making their lives easier. Along with seamless mobile payments and other services, the company is also making commuting convenient. Using the Paytm app, users can book tickets for bus, trains, flights and metro without any hassle and avoiding the long queues.