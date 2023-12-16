Press Release

Dec 15, 2023 16:00 EST

NVTC Tech100 Recognition Underscores BrainGu’s Pioneering Role in the Technology Sector

BrainGu, a leader in developer-centric DevSecOps platforms and operator-driven mission applications, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2023 NVTC Tech100 list by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), recognizing the region’s innovative companies that are developing leading-edge technologies and contributing to economic growth. This honor acknowledges BrainGu’s significant role in driving technological innovation by offering scalable, secure, and efficient solutions essential for the rapid evolution and success of modern enterprises and government operations, contributing to economic growth in the region.

“We are extremely proud to be named an NVTC Tech100 honoree for the second year in a row,” expressed John “Spence” Spencer-Taylor, CEO, CTO, and co-founder of BrainGu. “This recognition by NVTC, a pivotal organization in the technology sector, highlights our commitment to developing transformative technology solutions and our significant impact on the tech landscape. The recent debut of version 5.0 of our Structsure platform further illustrates BrainGu’s commitment to crafting resilient, scalable, reliable, and secure solutions for our customers.

In addition to the NVTC Tech100 recognition, BrainGu was honored as a 2023 Cyber50 awardee by NVTC earlier this year, highlighting its prominence in platform technology. The company’s recent ranking at number 173 on Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500 list, marking an impressive 818% growth, underscores BrainGu’s rapid growth and innovation-driven ethos in the tech world.

Software shapes our future, and we shape software. Learn more about BrainGu’s innovative solutions across Government, Enterprise, and beyond at braingu.com/solutions.

About BrainGu

BrainGu is a technology innovation lab specializing in developer-centric DevSecOps platforms and operator-driven mission applications. We solve complex challenges by taking a human approach to incubating and scaling technologies that solve real-world problems in the hands of operators and mission owners. BrainGu’s platforms deliver resilient, scalable, reliable, and secure solutions at the speed of relevance. We deliver results in weeks, not years.

