CAF announces Ecobank as an Official Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations C�te d’Ivoire 2023

The Confdration Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced Ecobank, the leading pan-African banking group, as an Official Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cte dIvoire 2023.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the biggest event in Africa, will kick off on 13 January 2024 in Cte dIvoire.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said: The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON tournament highlights the immense sense of pride that Africans across our continent and around the world feel during the matches. As the pan-African bank, we are proud to associate Ecobank with the Confederation of African Football to contribute to the success of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cte dIvoire 2023, the largest and most-enjoyed football tournament, inspiring passion across Africa. Football transcends borders. It brings communities together, fully aligning with Ecobanks commitment to drive regional integration. It is an honour for Ecobank to play a key role in bringing millions of Africans together to live their passion for football, making sure that loyal customers benefit from this experience.

As an Official Sponsor, Ecobank will reward some of its customers across its vast footprint, by giving the opportunity to win tickets to experience matches in-person at this pan-African celebration. Ecobank customers should look out for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations promotions and adverts in their markets or at their Ecobank affiliates official social media pages.

Ecobank carries the pan-African spirit in its DNA, and this partnership with the Confdration Africaine de Football demonstrates its commitment to its pan-African heritage, reinforcing itsconnection with hundreds of millions of Africans who will be celebrating the magic of football at TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, Cte dIvoire 2023. 16 of the 35 African countries in which Ecobank has a presence are among the 24 that are competing in Cte dIvoire.