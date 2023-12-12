Press Release

•



Dec 11, 2023 12:00 EST

WASHINGTON, December 11, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

In response to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on cosmetic safety with recommendations on the execution of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA), Farah K. Ahmed, President and CEO of Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators), shared the following:

“Fragrance Creators is aligned with the implementation and strategic workforce plan recommended by the GAO. We also acknowledge the FDA for its focus on meeting the near-term MoCRA deadlines, which has presented a significant challenge in part due to the current shortfall in MOCRA implementation funding. Thus, we continue to stress the need for adequate FDA funding to strengthen the agency’s efforts to implement its new cosmetic safety oversight responsibilities, including developing implementation and strategic workforce plans.

“Fragrance plays an important role in cosmetics and personal care products, products that impact everyday life, nurture skin health and hygiene, empower self-expression and confidence, and deliver generational delight to billions of diverse people every day.

“The GAO advised the FDA to establish comprehensive plans and processes for implementing MoCRA, focusing on detailed timelines, reporting milestones, and data collection methods to assess progress. Additionally, the GAO emphasized the importance of workforce planning, including integrating Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) in recruitment strategies. We appreciate the GAO and the FDA’s ongoing prioritization of DEIA as part of a comprehensive effort to implement MoCRA in a way that meets the needs of the 21st century.

We believe that advancing the suggestions of GAO while securing necessary appropriations for MoCRA is the best way to serve the cosmetics industry and consumers alike. This is why Fragrance Creators has advocated for sustained, appropriate funding for FDA to implement MoCRA.”

###

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators’ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

Source: Fragrance Creators Association