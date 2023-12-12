Press Release

Growing HVAC, plumbing and building automation platform expands mechanical service offerings and service density in Colorado.

December 11, 2023

–

PremiStar, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation services, has acquired Bear Mountain Mechanical, a full-service HVAC company headquartered in Englewood, CO. With this acquisition, PremiStar expands its service offerings and footprint in the Denver metro area, maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, retail, municipal, government, and senior living market segments.

Founded in 2008, Bear Mountain Mechanical provides installation, maintenance, repair, and 24 x 7 emergency services for boilers, furnaces, air conditioning, and plumbing for commercial and industrial customers, and high-end home owners. Founder Matt Pagano holds a master plumbing license, two national master mechanical licenses, and is licensed in most cities from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins. Bear Mountain Mechanical will expand the capabilities of Colorado Mechanical Systems (CMS), a PremiStar HVAC, mechanical, and controls company that has been serving the Colorado Front Range corridor since 2012, including Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

“We have worked diligently since our founding to set the highest standards for service and customer satisfaction,” says Pagano. “Joining the PremiStar family of companies and working closely with CMS here in Colorado will enable us to maintain our high standards, add to the capabilities we can offer customers, and provide career advancement opportunities for our employees.”

“Matt and his team at Bear Mountain Mechanical are a welcome addition to PremiStar’s growing family of leading HVAC companies nationwide,” says Joe Kirmser, CEO of PremiStar. “It takes exceptional experience, technical acumen, and a deep commitment to customers and employees to earn the loyalty that Bear Mountain Mechanical has achieved, and we are extremely proud of their decision to join our team.”

PremiStar, formerly Reedy Industries, operates a footprint of 44 commercial HVAC, building automation and plumbing branch locations across 13 states. PremiStar is transforming the industry by investing in leading regional owner-operators, extraordinary people, unique customer-centered solutions and the communities we serve. With nearly 2,000 employees, PremiStar helps critical facilities owners and managers in commercial, municipal, educational and industrial market segments achieve more cost-effective, more energy-efficient and healthier environments.

