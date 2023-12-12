Cond� Nast’s ‘Best of 2023’ Lists

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Pitchfork shared its list ofThe 50 Best Albums of 2023 and The 100 Best Songs of 2023. Check out all of Pitchforks 2023 wrap-upshere.

British GQ released itsbest songs of 2023 and revealed the2023 GQ Fashion Awards, honoring the biggest stylemakers.

The New Yorkershared thebest books of 2023.

AD Spain hosted itsAD 2023 Awards gala, celebrating the best creators from the world of design, interior design and architecture.

Vogue Japan shared its2023 Beauty Awards.

Epicuriousselected64 recipes from the best cookbooks of 2023.