Dec 9, 2023 13:24 EST

The 10 City Tour begins January 5th, 2024 in Gadsden, Alabama. Any and all tough guys and gals in each city are invited to sign-up for this classic old-school tournament-style BRAWL. Winners can claim bragging rights, their share of a handsome cash prize and the Championship Belt.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., December 9, 2023

Ace promoter “Money Mike” Long is issuing a siren call to all amateur fighters from 50 miles around Gadsden, Alabama to take part in this thrilling two day event saying “Eric—I mean Butterbean—used the toughman platform to become a worldwide sensation. The next great Brawler may emerge here!”

“Butterbean became a household name as the king of the four rounders. He excelled as a boxer, kick-boxer, wrestler and MMA fighter. No one was more exhilarating to watch coming out of his corner,” says “Money Mike” Long. A younger generation may remember Butterbean for his bullish beatdown of Johnny Knoxville, host of MTV’s outrageous Jackass series and the new hit ABC show, The Prank Panel.

As a four time World Champion, Butterbean will be bringing his charisma and experience to each event personally. He will be available for meet and greets at each show. Other celebrities from the world of fighting sports will be stopping by the Roughest and Toughest Brawl events as well.

The Roughest and Toughest Brawl works closely with the impactful non-profit Help Finn, Inc., (Help Families in Need Now) and several truly helpful veteran and military-owned non-profits.

“A newly-announced feature to this year’s tour is a production team following the tour to film behind the scenes operations for a never-before-seen reality show,” says Butterbean. This project will result in an 8 episode run showcasing what it takes to put together a live, amateur Brawl tour.

Sponsors are invited to have a live presence at the events. Vendor kiosks, sample product giveaways and raffles will all add to the excitement of this fantastic traveling event series across multiple cities and spanning several months in 2024. Businesses interested in partnering with The Roughest and Toughest Brawl 2024 series can reach out to Chris Walters or Kris Rene at contact@roughestandtoughest.com.

Source: Roughest and Toughest Brawl