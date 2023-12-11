Congressman Randy Feenstra Welcomes Ryan Binkley as One of Four Presidential Candidates at Faith & Family With the Feenstras

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, December 9, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley took the stage before Vivek Ramaswamy and Ambassador Nikki Haley and after Governor Ron DeSantis at the highly anticipated Faith & Family with the Feenstras forum Saturday, Dec. 9, at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa. No other candidates were present.

“We’re looking to make a strong finish in the next five weeks,” Binkley said. “We’re looking to finish in the top five in the Iowa caucuses in January. We’re going to keep pushing ahead.”

Binkley is on the Republican primary ballot in South Carolina, Idaho and Hawaii – all states where one candidate missed the filing deadline – and Maine, where another candidate did not qualify for the ballot. While one of his rivals has not campaigned in Iowa, Binkley was the first candidate to meet with voters in all 99 Iowa counties, referred to as the Full Grassley tour named for Sen. Chuck Grassley who popularized the tradition. Unlike some candidates, Binkley has focused his campaign on uniting Americans and reducing federal debt rather than adding to it.

“Republicans have spent as much money in the last 40 years as Democrats, just on different things,” Binkley said. “It’s time we change that.”

Unlike any of the candidates at Saturday’s faith-based event, Binkley is a pastor who has devoted years of his life to ministry. As the co-founder of Create Church with his wife, Ellie, and the father of five children, including an adopted child, Binkley epitomizes faith and family – the topics that Feenstra and his wife, Lynette, discussed with the four key presidential candidates and their wives or children in front of an audience of hundreds of Republicans.

Binkley has more than 80,000 unique donors who have contributed to his campaign, and he landed in sixth place ahead of Hutchinson in a recent national poll, where he surpassed Christie among millennials.

Binkley’s stature continues to rise as the field narrows, from 15 Republican presidential candidates in the summer to seven, including two who are not spending the time, resources and more than $600,000 in filing fees to get on the ballot in all 50 states and five U.S. territories as Binkley is.

Binkley is the co-founder and CEO of mergers and acquisition firm Generational Group. As a finance expert, he is introducing a new economic approach through his campaign proposals to secure the border, balance the budget, reform healthcare and revitalize urban America.

Members of the media are invited to follow Binkley on the campaign trail, view his online press kit, and schedule a one-on-one interview by contacting his campaign press office at press@Binkley2024.com or 214-494-1792.

Source: Binkley For President 2024