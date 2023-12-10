Press Release

Dec 8, 2023 14:00 EST

52 single family homes coming to Saint Cloud

SAINT CLOUD, Fla., December 8, 2023 (Newswire.com)

DRB Group proudly announces the official start of construction for Trinity Place at a groundbreaking ceremony – a 52 single-family homesite community in Saint Cloud, Osceola County, with starting prices from the upper $300s, held Tuesday, December 5.

DRB Homes’ division management on-hand for the ceremony were: Orlando Division President, Adam Schott, VP of Finance Nicole Gerlin, VP of Land Acquisition Jim Reinert, VP of Purchasing Dennis Motsco, and VP of Production Jeff Friedrich. Others in attendance were: Ben Snyder of Hanover Land Company and Chassity Vega, CEO of the Greater Orlando Builders Association.

Adam Schott, DRB Homes – Orlando’s Division President stated, “While this ceremony marks the start of DRB Homes’ construction of Trinity Place, it is truly bigger than that. We expect to open several more communities in the Orlando area in the coming year. Given the warm welcome by so many industry people in the area, we are excited for the future.”

According to construction schedules, sales will begin in April 2024 with first home deliveries in June 2024. Currently, interested buyers can sign up for the VIP list. VIP status list will receive information before anyone else on Trinity Place. Sign up on the community page.

About DRB Group: DRB Group is a Development and Residential Building group founded in 1990. Currently headquartered in Rockville MD, DRB Group is partnered with Sumitomo Forestry America and is the fifth largest private and 21st largest overall residential homebuilder in the United States. The company also provides fee-based land development services and residential building for investment groups. Residential homes are currently built on the East Coast in 10 states and in 20 metro markets.

Source: DRB Group