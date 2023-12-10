Press Release

•



Dec 8, 2023 15:45 EST

From sketch to sample to sale, Handbag Fairy Godmother Emily Blumenthal will teach you how to skip steps and save money in the learning curve in creating a handbag.

NEW YORK, December 8, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Handbag Designer 101 Masterclass, an immersive online educational program designed to empower aspiring handbag designers and seasoned brand owners alike, is set to revolutionize the fashion industry. Led by the esteemed Handbag Fairy Godmother and Author of Handbag Designer 101, Emily Blumenthal, this comprehensive masterclass unveils the secrets to navigating the intricate world of handbag creation, from inception to market success.

The Handbag Designer 101 Masterclass promises an unparalleled learning experience, encompassing a 10-class earn-as-you-go curriculum l that delves deep into the intricacies of the handbag industry. With Blumenthal’s guidance, participants will learn to streamline the creative process, bypass unnecessary steps, and significantly reduce the learning curve, thus saving valuable time and resources.

“From sketch to sample to sale, this masterclass provides a roadmap to skip hurdles and optimize resources in handbag creation,” says Emily Blumenthal, the visionary behind this transformative program. “It’s a comprehensive journey that nurtures creativity, business acumen, and market understanding to help designers create iconic handbags that resonate with customers.”

Participants will gain invaluable insights into understanding consumer needs and preferences, honing their design skills to create sought-after handbags that drive repeat purchases. The curriculum covers essential topics such as Direct-to-Consumer strategies, effective presentation techniques, and successful retail store negotiations.

Emily Blumenthal, a revered figure in the industry, is the mastermind behind the Handbag Designer 101 Masterclass. Her illustrious career spans over two decades and includes authoring and hosting the acclaimed “Handbag Designer 101 Podcast” and teaching Entrepreneurship at the prestigious Fashion Institute of Merchandising. Blumenthal’s expertise has forged collaborations between emerging talents and globally recognized brands like Swarovski, Timberland, and Kate Spade, along with esteemed retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, QVC, and Macy’s.

“Whether you’re a budding designer seeking guidance or an established brand aiming to elevate your offerings, the Handbag Designer 101 Masterclass is tailored to set you on a trajectory towards success,” asserts Blumenthal. “This program equips participants with the tools and knowledge to stand out in an ever-evolving industry and become the trailblazers of the next ‘it bag.'”

The Handbag Designer 101 Masterclass is now open for enrollment, offering an exclusive opportunity to tap into Emily Blumenthal’s wealth of experience and expertise. To secure a place in this transformative program, visit emilyblumenthal.com for more information.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact, info@handbagdesigner101.com

Source: Handbag Designer 101