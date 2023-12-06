Cloud9 and Toei Animation Join Forces to Release a New ‘One Piece’ Apparel Collection

LOS ANGELES, December 5, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Cloud9, a leading esports organization, and Toei Animation, the legendary anime studio, have collaborated to create Cloud9 x One Piece, a new apparel collection celebrating “One Piece,” one of the most beloved anime series of all time.

The Cloud9 x One Piece collection features a range of clothing pieces inspired by the iconic characters of the “One Piece” series. The collection includes hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, and more, all designed with a trendy and comfortable style that is perfect for both esports enthusiasts and anime fans.

“Our team is thrilled to collaborate with Toei Animation on this exciting ‘One Piece’ collection,” said Jack Etienne, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloud9. “We wanted to create a collection that not only celebrates the world of esports but also pays tribute to one of the most beloved anime series of all time. We believe that fans will love the Cloud9 x One Piece collection as much as we do.”

The Cloud9 x One Piece collection will be available for purchase on the Cloud9 website starting December 9. This collection will be available for purchase in-store at their limited pop-up shop at Venice Beach on December 9. The collection is not only stylish but also made with high-quality materials to ensure comfort and durability.

“One Piece” has been entertaining anime fans of every age around the world for over two decades and counting. Produced by Toei Animation and based on the top-selling manga title of all time by creator Eiichiro Oda, the “One Piece” anime series spans more than 1065 episodes to date since it first debuted on Japanese TV in October 1999. This iconic series features pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew on their epic quest to find “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. One Piece’s global pop culture status is the crowning achievement for this anime franchise, which encompasses theatrical films, home videos, video games, and an ever-expanding catalog of licensed merchandise that includes accessories, toys, novelties, furniture, housewares, and apparel.

For more information about the Cloud9 x One Piece collection and to purchase, visit store.cloud9.gg.

About Cloud9:

Cloud9 Esports Inc. is a leading esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2013 and has since become one of the most successful and recognizable esports teams in the world. Cloud9 has teams competing in various esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike.

About Toei Animation Inc.:

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation’s top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation’s Los Angeles office further handles all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

Source: Cloud9