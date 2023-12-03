Molior Growth Partners Launches With Acquisition of Western Storage & Handling

DENVER, December 1, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Molior Growth Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in small and lower middle-market industrial and infrastructure businesses, proudly announces its official launch as well as the closing of its inaugural acquisition of Western Storage & Handling.

Headquartered in Denver, Molior Growth Partners (“Molior”) focuses on privately held, small and lower middle-market industrial and infrastructure businesses in the Midwest and Southwest regions of the United States. The firm seeks out opportunities in five targeted sectors: advanced manufacturing, engineered products, value-added distribution, tech-enabled B2B services, and industrial software and technology.

Molior was founded in 2023 by Ben Schnakenberg, who builds upon more than 20 years of experience providing capital, operational, and strategic support to lower middle-market companies. “I am excited to formally announce the launch of Molior Growth Partners,” said Schnakenberg. “Molior’s mission is to partner with exceptional founders, owners, and leadership teams to achieve transformational growth in companies in the industrial and infrastructure sectors. We are committed to building long-term partnerships and believe that by rolling up our sleeves alongside our teams and fostering a culture of trust and collaboration, we can unlock the full potential of the businesses in which we invest,” Schnakenberg added.

Western Storage & Handling (“Western”), which celebrates the 15th anniversary of its founding this month, is a leading, Denver-based designer, distributor, and installer of material handling and storage equipment in the Rocky Mountain region. Western excels in developing customized material handling, automation and storage solutions that enable manufacturers and distributors to optimize their facility usage and improve operational efficiency.

“The acquisition of Western Storage & Handling is an exciting milestone for Molior,” said Ben Schnakenberg, Founder and Managing Partner of Molior Growth Partners. “Western’s experienced team, exceptional design and engineering capabilities, and turnkey value proposition make it a tremendous fit with Molior’s strategy. I am thrilled to partner with Harry Neumann and the Western team to accelerate the Company’s growth into new geographies and additional automated material handling solutions,” Schnakenberg added.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Ben and Molior for the next chapter of Western’s growth,” added Harry Neumann, Jr., Founder and Director of Business Development at Western Storage & Handling. “Ben shares our values and our commitment to being a trusted partner to our customers and our vendors.”

About Molior Growth Partners: Molior Growth Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in small and lower middle-market industrial and infrastructure businesses. The firm makes control investments in acquisitions and recapitalizations, working closely with its portfolio companies to drive transformational growth. Additional information about Molior Growth Partners can be found at: www.moliorgrowth.com

About Western Storage & Handling: Founded in 2008, Western Storage & Handling is a Denver-based designer, distributor, and installer of material handling and storage equipment and solutions. With a reputation for innovation and exceptional customer service, Western serves clients across a range of industries, providing tailored solutions to meet their unique needs. Additional information about Western Storage & Handling can be found at: www.westernstorageandhandling.com

Media Contact:

Ben Schnakenberg, Managing Partner, Molior Growth Partners

303-937-8376

ben.schnakenberg@moliorgrowth.com

###

Source: Molior Growth Partners