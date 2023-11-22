Press Release

Nov 21, 2023 12:00 EST

Unique Event Set to Expand Community Knowledge About Microdosing, Cannabis and Mushroom Terpenes to Foster Deeper Understanding of How They Can Aid in Overall Health

DETROIT, November 21, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Embrace an evening of learning, wellness, and community at “Terpology 101,” a unique event presented by Mrs. Vicius and Nature’s Remedy Cannabis. This engaging experience will be held at the elegant venue “This Must Be The Place” in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event Highlights:

GET TICKETS: https://events.farechild.com/event/654d83516530e89bcef19283/terpology-101—mushroom-%26-cannabis-education-event

Educational Insight: Dive into the fascinating world of microdosing and discover the terpenes found in cannabis and mushrooms. This event is dedicated to expanding community knowledge and fostering a deeper understanding of these intriguing subjects.

Wellness Activities: Participate in a tranquil 45-minute yoga and breathwork session, designed to harmonize the body and mind.

Women’s Wellness Circle: A special space is curated for women to gather, discuss, and learn about the benefits of cannabis and mushrooms, especially in aiding menstrual health.

Inclusive Environment: The evening promises a vibrant and inclusive setting, welcoming individuals from all walks of life to explore the realms of cannabis, mushrooms, and overall wellness.

Event Details:

Hosted By : The Esteemed Mrs. Vicius and Nature’s Remedy Cannabis

: The Esteemed Mrs. Vicius and Nature’s Remedy Cannabis Date : Nov. 22, 2023

: Nov. 22, 2023 Time : 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Venue : The Elegant Setting of “This Must Be The Place”

: The Elegant Setting of “This Must Be The Place” Key Themes: Microdosing, Cannabis, Mushroom Terpenes, Women’s Health

An Unmissable Opportunity:

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity for collective enlightenment and well-being. Join us for an evening of scholarly exploration, refined discourse, and a journey of discovery in the heart of Detroit.

Source: Nature’s Remedy Cannabis