As seasons change, the combination of rainy days and cool and hot weather can cause dry hair and skin. The changing temperatures make it essential to change any beauty routine, too. People realize their skin and hair are drier during winter but may not know that their entire body needs special attention this time of year. Celebrity beauty expert Milly Almodovar shares some ideas to impress for success this fall and winter.

GO-TO BEAUTY TIP

Tree Hut’s new Holiday collection will have everyone glistening all season long. This limited-edition assortment of self-care treats is perfect for gifting to a friend to keep the skin glowing as everyone gets into the holiday spirit. It features their most popular products: body wash, shea sugar scrub, shave oil, shea whipped body butter, and lip butter all in festive scents. The Candy Cane, Berry Bright, Winter Wonder, and Sparking Sugar lines will keep skin hydrated and provide much-needed TLC throughout the holidays. Pick it up at Target, ULTA, and Walmart. For more information, visit www.treehutshea.com

MAKING A GREAT IMPRESSION

The smile is a part of making a good first impression. When it comes to winter beauty and self-improvement, we’re going to see a lot of people opting for Spark Clear Aligners treatment to inconspicuously improve teeth straightening. Spark Aligners are more clear, more comfortable, and stain less than the leading aligner brand. They are doctor-directed, which is crucial for lasting, reliable results and 100% of patients recommend Spark Aligners to a friend. To learn more and find a provider nearby, go to sparkaligners.com

GET INTO THE SPIRIT OF THE SEASON

If looking to make a bold, radiant statement with this holiday season’s trendiest color red, look no further than Sally Beauty. Sally Beauty offers affordable, salon-quality hair and nail products, including exclusive show-stopping red shades, and best-in-class styling tools such as the ion Luxe 4-In-1 Autowrap Airstyler for under $150. Offering the largest assortment of red hair color from Strawberry Leopard, ion and its newest Bondbar line, Sally Beauty can help create a show-stopping look this season. For more information, visit www.sallybeauty.com

