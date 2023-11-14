Press Release

Nov 13, 2023 13:00 MST

Mr. Robertson set to bring Aligned Showings nationwide.

Greg Robertson has joined MLS Aligned as Executive Advisor to bring the Aligned Showings platform nationwide. Mr. Robertson was co-founder of W+R Studios, creators of Cloud CMA, which was acquired by Lone Wolf in 2020. He is also the publisher of Vendor Alley, renowned for his hot takes on the MLS industry. Matt Consalvo, CEO of ARMLS, said, “Greg was the natural choice, his intimate understanding of software combined with his industry insights will propel Aligned Showings.”

“I always thought the concept of MLSs building their own software had potential, now I find myself a part of it, and it is very exciting. I am thrilled at this opportunity,” said Mr. Robertson. Greg will advise on the product roadmap, build relationships, scale, and help expand the footprint of the product. Earlier this month, RMLS launched Aligned Showings to its 16,000 members. Their launch followed ARMLS with 40,000 subscribers and UtahRealEstate.com at 20,000 members earlier this year. Metro MLS is planned to launch in December to its 11,000 members with more MLSs on the roadmap.

About MLS Aligned

MLS Aligned, LLC was founded by forward-thinking multiple listing service organizations with the intent to collaborate and solve pain points in the real estate industry. MLS Aligned organizations include ARMLS (serving Arizona), Metro MLS (serving Wisconsin), MLSListings (serving Silicon Valley and coastal California), Regional MLS (serving Oregon and Southwest Washington), UtahRealEstate.com (serving Utah and Southern Idaho) and BeachesMLS (Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®). MLS Aligned offers Aligned Showings and API-driven data distribution. The organization also partners with its members on product offerings and services to better serve their more than 150,000 real estate professionals.

