Nov 13, 2023

Learn Why a Unique TV Doctor Says ‘Prevention Is the Key to Healthy Living’

New strains of COVID-19, RSV, and the yearly flu are just a few of the seasonal challenges of fall and winter when staying healthy is more difficult. That is why overall wellness is all about taking preventative steps that can help keep everyone safe and healthy. Almost daily there are new health challenges that impact individuals and families. What is often not known, however, is that there are solutions, including exercise, diet and even daily supplements that promote cell health and can provide what is needed to look and feel healthy. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, practicing physician and TV star of the Bravo reality series MARRIED TO MEDICINE, shares some timely tips and products that promote good health and wellness.

A HEALTH ISSUE THAT IS OFTEN OVERLOOKED

It is really shocking the number of patients that have hearing loss. Hearing aids became available over the counter precisely one year ago. Now, Lexie Hearing offers affordable, over-the-counter hearing aids that are clinically proven to provide similar hearing benefits as audiologist-fitted ones. Their award-winning customer support delivers an excellent hearing experience. Lexie Hearing is a leading provider of affordable hearing products, helping people with mild to moderate hearing loss live happier, healthier lives. Find them without a prescription at local pharmacies or retailers. For more information, visit lexiehearing.com.

MAINTAIN GOOD HEALTH

Fall and winter months can be challenging on the immune system, especially if traveling a lot. For optimal immune support, look for a dietary supplement like Well-Traveled, with science-backed IMMUSE. IMMUSE is a postbiotic, verified by 30 published studies. It provides a novel activation of the pDC cells, which are the leaders of the immune system, thereby delivering more comprehensive immune support. IMMUSE can be found in dietary supplements like Well-Traveled Immune Activator. For more information, visit immusehealth.com.

