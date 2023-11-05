Press Release

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) is offering qualified high school students a unique opportunity to explore the world by spending an academic year, semester or summer in Europe, Asia, North or South America, Australia or South Africa.

A non-profit, public benefit organization, ASSE, is dedicated to promoting closer ties of friendship between the United States and other countries by fostering intercultural understanding through youth exchange programs.

High school students, 15 to 18 years old, qualify on the basis of academic performance, character references and a genuine desire to experience life abroad with a volunteer host family. Students choose their host country, and prior knowledge of the country’s language is not a requirement. Scholarships are available and are based on academic performance, leadership skills and financial need.

Families abroad are carefully screened, and students do not need to know the language of the host country prior to departure but will acquire the language skills through experiencing the day-to-day local culture and attending regular high school classes, along with their new teenage friends.

ASSE also provides the experience of a lifetime to American families who are interested in hosting an international student from Spain, Italy, Germany, Ukraine, Thailand, Japan, and many other countries. These exceptional young students will attend the local American high school for an academic year or semester and participate in the host family’s daily activities.

Students or families interested in learning more about becoming an ASSE exchange student or host family should contact Saphia Lesch at 1-800-473-0696, visit www.asse.com or send an email to asseusamidwest@asse.com.

