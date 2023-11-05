LEVEL8 Announces Exciting Black Friday Sale Event, Including Premium Luggage Sets

Experience the Perfect Union of Style and Substance This Shopping Season With Discounts on Top-Quality Luggage, Carry-On and Backpack Products

NEW YORK, November 4, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

LEVEL8, a leader in premium travel suitcases, is throwing the travel gates wide open this Black Friday with a massive sale event as part of the company’s commitment to “Elevating Your Journey with Style and Substance.”

LEVEL8’s two-tiered sale event for the holiday season begins with The Voyageur and The Glitter, energizing and adventurous series, available at a 20% discount until Nov. 12, followed by storewide 20% off on all products, including favorite products like The Textured, The Road Runner, and Gibraltar Aluminum, from Nov. 13-30.

LEVEL8’s products make travel seamless and versatile with its renowned quintessential style of exemplary craftsmanship, quality materials, and stylish aesthetics. Harnessing these qualities, each product is meticulously crafted for the traveler’s needs for business or leisure.

“We are excited to announce special offers on many of our premium products with the holiday season upon us,” said Steven Lin, the CEO of LEVEL8. “Our efficient design and sturdy materials with expert craftsmanship allow our customers to travel in style, whether exploring a new city or visiting family for the holidays.”

Designed to promote a sense of intelligence and confidence, LEVEL8 luxury luggage features top-tier quality and an elegant design. Each piece of luggage resonates with hustle, refinement, and sophisticated simplicity.

Two- or three-piece Luminous or Grace luggage sets, Atlas laptop backpacks, and Voyageur or Aluminum luggage sets are available depending on your needs. LEVEL 8 offers many 20” carry-on or 24”/26”/28”/30” check-in choices in assorted colors and designs. Packing cube travel sets, toiletry bag sets, and tote bags are also available.

LEVEL8 aims to support travelers for the holiday season by providing sleek yet simple products in design, expertly crafted with durable, quality materials. In redefining the travel experience, it merges style with practicality to offer premium luggage and cases with top-tier quality and chic design without the premium price tag.

“We craft our products with the modern traveler in mind, whether it’s a business trip or a leisurely adventure,” said Lin. “We aim to make your journey seamless, stylish, and memorable.”

LEVEL8 is committed to its core message, “Your Journey, Elevated,” and enhances travel experiences for people worldwide during the holiday season. To learn more, please visit level8cases.com.

About LEVEL8

Established in 2008, LEVEL 8 is a leader in premium travel gear, providing luggage and accessories products, and renowned for its exemplary craftsmanship, quality materials, and stylish aesthetics. The Arabic number 8 in its name becomes a common symbol for infinity when placed horizontally, representing the endless exploration of the future and the unlimited possibilities of life. LEVEL8 strives to provide functional and durable luggage with a wide range of products, including laptop bags, backpacks, and travel accessories in varied sizes, styles, and colors.

Source: LEVEL8