Spandana’s PAT grows 127%YoY to ₹125 Cr in Q2FY24. Income up by 106%, AUM grows 69% to ₹9,784 Cr.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited (NSE: SPANDANA, BSE: 542759) (“Spandana”) announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Sep 30, 2023 today. The growth reported across metrics is in-line with management’s targets for the current year.

Highlights for Q2FY24:

AUM – ₹9,784 Cr; +69% over Q2FY23 (₹5,782 Cr)

New Customer Acquisition –3.5 Lacs vs Q2 FY23 – 1.2 L, YoY growth 183%;

Disbursement – ₹2,513 Cr; +81% over Q2FY23 (₹1,391 Cr)

GNPA – 1.40% (1.63% in Q1FY24)

NNPA – 0.42% (0.49% in Q1FY24)

Income – ₹640 Cr;+106% over Q2FY23 (₹310 Cr)

Net Income – ₹412 Cr; +89% over Q2FY23 (₹219 Cr)

NIM – 14.1% vs. 13% in Q2FY23

PAT – ₹125Cr; +127% over Q2FY23 (₹55 Cr)

Mr. Shalabh Saxena, CEO and Managing Director, while announcing the results stated, “During the quarter our AUM grew 69% YoY to ₹9,784 Cr with disbursements at ₹2,513 Cr which was a growth of 81% YOY. We added 3.5L new borrowers taking our total borrower count to 27 Lakhs, a growth of 24%. All the financial parameters showed a positive trend with PAT increasing 127% to ₹125 Cr, GNPA and NNPA further improving to 1.40% and 0.42% respectively from 1.63% and 0.49% respectively at the end of Q1FY24.Asides, we have added 292 branches during the calendar year, taking the count of operational branches to 1,407.We will be operationalizing additional 110 branches in the next 3 months, thus taking thebranch strength to over 1,500. During the quarter, we soft launched Nano enterprise loans for shopkeepers & retailers on the back of Loan Against Property which we launched in Q1. We have seen good demand for these products and we will scale up these business lines as we progress.As a management team, we are comfortable with the progress made thus far and are confident of achieving our goals as set under the Vision – 2025.”

