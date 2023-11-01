Press Release

Oct 31, 2023 15:00 MDT

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., October 31, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs is coming to North Hollywood. Not only will this location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the 21 and up homies, they’ll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth.

The shop owners Emily and Travis met for the first time in 2016 at a boba shop in North Hollywood (around the corner from Cheba Hut NoHo), and the rest is history. Travis alternates his time between movie theaters, Disneyland, and everything Star Wars, whereas Emily is a foodie with a profound love for D&D.



They look forward to working together to serve delicious food, make memorable experiences, and create an uncharacteristically awesome work environment for their shops’ employees. They can’t wait to advance Cheba Hut’s vision, winning hearts and minds one bite at a time.

About Cheba Hut: Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint,” Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with a delicious, memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where genuine people serve made-to-order food. Cheba Hut’s fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it’s not about getting high; it’s about epic food and legendary service. For more information, check us out on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

https://chebahut.com/locations/losangeles-noho/

