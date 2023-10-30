Romantic Generation Combines Floral Beauty and Function in New Phone Accessories

A new e-commerce brand brings the floral traditions of Eastern culture to the Western world with romantic and whimsical tech accessories.

Romantic Generation, a new e-commerce brand, has launched just in time for the upcoming holiday season. The new online shop offers whimsical floral and lace cell phone accessories for those individuals who desire a wearable piece of art. The original floral-inspired creations are the work of store owner Lisa Reinke, who utilizes photography of flowers, lace, chains, gemstones, and other items to create one-of-a-kind designs that are exclusive to Romantic Generation.

Previously having lived in Osaka, Japan, Reinke learned about the deep cultural significance of flowers in Japanese culture. She discovered that flowers were often used in kimono fashion at exact times of the year to precede the flower’s bloom and began mimicking this ancient tradition in her personal phone cases by designing a different floral case for each month.

“I saw this as a way to honor and connect with nature,” Reinke shares.

The Japanese floral culture was then translated by Reinke to the Western market through the creation of a collection that honors North American floral heritage. The designs include “flowers and lace that may remind you of your grandmother and conjure a feeling of nostalgia.”

The exquisite designs bring the timeless beauty of flowers to modern technology with a range of stunning products, including:

Cell phone cases

Wireless chargers

Phone display stands

Click-on phone grips

All products sold by Romantic Generation are made with premium materials such as MagSafe embedded interior magnets, dual-layer polycarbonate, and polyurethane plastics to ensure that they are durable and scratch-resistant. Compatible products are available for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel devices.

Romantic Generation’s celebration of rich floral traditions passed down through generations in North America offers unique gift options for nature lovers, gardeners, as well as those who wish to make a statement with their phone and accessories by seamlessly blending classic elegance with contemporary functionality.

Romantic Generation’s products are available for purchase exclusively on their website at https://www.romanticgeneration.com.

Lisa Reinke, a single mother with an indomitable spirit, began Romantic Generation to fulfill a desire to infuse a touch of romance into everyday life. Drawing inspiration from her time living in Japan as well as the beautiful world of nature around her, her designs are meant to resonate with those who not only recognize the beauty of flowers but find them to be whimsical and playful as well.

