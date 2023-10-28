Press Release

•



Oct 27, 2023 18:40 EDT

NEW YORK, October 27, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

In a remarkable demonstration of solidarity, Christians from 179 cities across the globe delivered white roses to their local Jewish center or synagogue on Thursday, Oct. 26, to express support for the Jewish community and Israel. This event was a response to the alarming 1,200% increase in violence against Jews recorded since Oct. 7.

In a poignant nod to the Nazi-era Resistance group known as the White Rose, this symbolic act represented a message of unity, underlining the fact that the Jewish community does not stand alone in these challenging times.

Luke Moon, Deputy Director of the Philos Project, emphasized the significance of this initiative, saying, “We chose to do The Philos Project Day of Action yesterday, considering the ongoing conflict in Israel and the multitude of nationwide demonstrations specifically targeting Jewish people. Our primary objective was to exemplify the collective solidarity of Christians across the nation, purposefully denouncing any perceived infringements upon their values and principles.”

Quotes from Participants:

Grace Bydalek, Director of the Dissident Project: “I delivered white roses to synagogues in my neighborhood, New York’s upper west side, to signal Christian support for the Jewish people. There is no moral ambiguity in this conflict. There has never been a clearer line between good and evil. Failing to stand proudly with Israel on the side of truth is a blot on the Christian community.”

Katelyn Brantley Woodward, mother of two from Washington, DC: “It was moving to be able to deliver these white roses as a symbol of the past and present support of Christians for the Jewish people. And I loved the chance to take my son and daughter as well and share with them how God loves the Jewish people and how we as believers share a lasting bond of love and friendship with them.”

The Philos Project, an organization dedicated to promoting positive Christian engagement in the Near East by creating leaders, building community, and taking action in the spirit of the Hebraic Tradition, is at the forefront of this powerful demonstration of solidarity. This initiative is born out of a deep commitment to fostering solid bonds between Christian and Jewish communities in a time when support and unity are needed more than ever.

Source: The Philos Project