Oct 20, 2023

A few blinks as everything comes into focus, faces of neighbors, words on street signs, all seen with clarity, some for the first time, by children and adults in Philadelphia after receiving free eye exams and glasses at a local vision clinic.

The clinic was organized by the North America affiliate of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, the leading global vision care foundation, and its partner Aetna, a CVS Health company.

The vision clinic was held in September at Philadelphia Housing Authority and helped address the unresolved vision problems of 397 youth and adults who may have otherwise lacked access to eye exams and glasses. Leveraging the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation’s proven clinic model and manufacturing capabilities, the clinic enables most participants in need of glasses to receive their newly prescribed, quality eyewear on-site. A team of Foundation, Aetna and EssilorLuxottica personnel helped staff the clinic.

“Giving back and being an active part of the communities we serve is at the center of what we do at Aetna,” said Brad Fischer, Vice President, Dental, Vision and Voluntary, Aetna, a CVS Health company. “Through events like this, we provide access to care to those in need and make a positive impact in the communities where we live, work and play. It’s a privilege to partner with the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation in this effort.”

“Good vision has the power to help us learn better, keep us safe and promote a more inclusive society,” said Becky Palm, Executive Director, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation North America. “It’s our privilege to partner with Aetna to ensure that underserved patients in the Philadelphia area are able to access the eye exams and glasses they need.”

To learn more about the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation and how to get involved, visit www.onesight.essilorluxottica.com

About the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation

The North America affiliate of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, registered in the United States. This regional affiliate supports the goals of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, a French registered charitable organization (endowment fund) reflecting the commitment and values of EssilorLuxottica to contribute to eliminating uncorrected poor vision in a generation. It is headquartered at 147 rue de Paris, 94220 Charenton-Le-Pont, France. https://onesight.essilorluxottica.com/

