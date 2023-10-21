TribalScale and Senso AI Unveil Generative AI Agents to Revolutionize Knowledge Work

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey to empower knowledge workers and enhance enterprise productivity.

TORONTO, October 20, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

TribalScale, a leading software development firm, and Senso AI, a provider of cutting-edge AI solutions, proudly announce the launch of two pioneering Generative AI products, Agents Echo and Anchor.

Agent Echo: Transforming Customer Intelligence in Real-Time

Enterprise teams often struggle with a lack of real-time visibility into customer conversations across sales and support channels. Agent Echo harnesses the power of the Senso AI Platform to convert unstructured customer conversations into cross-functional insights.

Key Features:

Marketing teams can segment conversations for real-time retargeting campaigns.

Support teams can generate personalized surveys based on call conversations.

Product and Operations teams gain insights into process bottlenecks for targeted improvements.

Risk teams can identify fraud hotspots more effectively.

Executive teams can make informed decisions during strategic planning sessions.

Agent Echo is now available in the market and is easily adaptable for any organization seeking to gain a deeper understanding of their customers.

Agent Anchor: Revolutionizing Information Consumption for Knowledge Workers

Keeping up with the news efficiently is an ongoing challenge for knowledge workers. Agent Anchor transitions knowledge workers from a reactive to a proactive news consumption experience, acting as a personal news anchor and streamlining the delivery of daily news updates directly within Slack or email.

Key Features:

Receive daily updates on specific topics relevant to users (e.g., Tech, Crypto).

Transform lengthy articles into concise, proactive news summaries using Generative AI.

Engage with new articles directly in Slack channels.

Initial launch of a “Daily News Update” across Crypto and Tech topics.

TribalScale is already in talks with multiple publishers to tailor content directly to knowledge workers, offering a more personalized way to consume news.

Sheetal Jaitly, CEO of TribalScale, commented on the collaboration: “Together with Senso, we’re not only integrating AI agents into workflows to bridge gaps and augment staff capabilities, but also revolutionizing how enterprises access and utilize information. This partnership enables enterprises to leverage cutting-edge technology and drive unparalleled efficiency in the digital age. We are paving the way for a future where AI becomes an indispensable ally, enhancing every facet of business operations for our clients.”

Saroop Bharwani, CEO of Senso AI, also expressed his excitement: “The Senso AI Platform empowers enterprises to aggregate their data in a flexible way to transform unstructured data into contextual and personalized insights. Our first two products align with our vision to transform the way knowledge workers interact and consume information to reduce costs, unlock new opportunities, and serve their customers more effectively.”

Experience the Innovation at Money2020 USA

Both products will be available for demonstration at TribalScale’s booth at Money2020 USA from October 22-25. Visitors are invited to explore the solutions at booth #11909. As a special promotion, TribalScale is offering a giveaway of a three-month free trial of the AI solution.

For more information and to schedule a demonstration, please visit https://www.tribalscale.com/tribalscale-at-money2020.

About TribalScale

TribalScale is a global innovation firm that helps enterprises adapt and thrive in the digital era. Through agile practices, we transform teams, build best-in-class digital products, and create disruptive startups.

About Senso AI

Senso.AI is a pioneering provider of advanced AI solutions, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI. Their enterprise-grade platform makes it easy for organizations to ingest and aggregate institutional knowledge and build intelligent agents which improve information retrieval capabilities, surface customer intelligence, and opens up new possibilities for businesses seeking to unlock the potential of their data.

Source: TribalScale Inc.