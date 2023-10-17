Press Release

Oct 16, 2023 16:00 EDT

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., October 16, 2023 (Newswire.com)

In September 2022, Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty announced a strategic partnership with Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the top luxury real estate brokerages servicing the Mid-Atlantic Region. With the successful evolution of this partnership over the past 12 months, Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty will now operate as Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, Coastal Division. “Monument Sotheby’s International Realty embodies the same values that our clients have come to expect from us over the three decades we have been assisting home buyers and sellers in Coastal Delaware and Maryland,” said Justin Healy, Broker. “We are excited to continue strengthening our partnership with Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, through our new Coastal Division, providing our clients with cutting-edge marketing technology and an even wider array of tools and white-glove service across the home buying and selling process.”

Upon joining forces last year, the companies swiftly garnered recognition, securing rankings as the 10th top mover in the country by number of transactions and the 11th top mover by volume, as per Real Trends. Additionally, they achieved placement among the top 250 real estate brokerages in the nation. “Partnering with Monument Sotheby’s International Realty has allowed us to effectively share resources across the board, developing collaborative marketing campaigns to efficiently and effectively assist our clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic,” said Kathleen Schell, co-proprietor of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, Coastal Division. “We have remained committed to delivering local expertise and personalized guidance to our clients while broadening the tools we can use to deliver best-in-class marketing and sales expertise. We are thrilled to further cement our partnership under our new Coastal Division of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty and will continue to be a dedicated partner to the communities we serve.”

The existing management teams will continue to lead the companies and will participate as partners in the ongoing growth and development of the firms. “I’m extremely proud of our companies and their positive impact on the communities we serve,” said Shawn Evans, Co-Owner of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty. “The collective partnership decision to brand under our new Coastal Division at Monument Sotheby’s International Realty reflects our shared goal of providing deep and comprehensive local market knowledge through our professional Realtor team coupled with extraordinary and technologically innovative service to our clients. Doing more is our distinction.”

“Additionally, we are looking forward to providing our team with increased regional market knowledge throughout the Mid-Atlantic and opportunities for growth,” added Charlie Hatter, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty Co-Owner. “We truly have found that we are stronger together and are excited to continue to provide exceptional local expertise with a global reach to our clients throughout their real estate journeys.”

Source: Monument Sotheby’s International Realty