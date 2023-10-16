Snitch ExpSnitch Expands its Product Portfolio with the launch of Shoes and Fragrance ands its Product Portfolio with the launch of Shoes and Fragrance 😍

With a remarkable resurgence in the fast fashion apparel segment, Snitch, a leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) men’s fashion brand, is thrilled to announce its expansion of product portfolio with the launch of two new exciting categories Shoes & Fragrance. The company anticipates a significant increase in revenue from INR 110 cr in FY23 to an impressive INR 250 cr in FY2. With the brand’s commitment to style and innovation, Snitch is again set to lure its customers with the most stunning and distinctive collections under both the Shoes and Fragrances categories, along with its fast fashion apparel collection amidst a thriving festive season.

“We are thrilled to expand our product offerings to include shoes and fragrances,” Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder, of Snitch “At Snitch, we believe that fashion is about expressing oneself through every aspect of personal style. With our new collections, we aim to provide our customers with even more options to showcase their unique fashion sense.”

“As a brand, we are undergoing an expansion phase, where we are constantly innovating our product range and are likely to add more categories by FY24. Our mission is to bring the next level of growth and opportunities to the business of Fashion for Men in India”, he further added.

In the shoe category, Snitch has launched a diverse range of products to cater to every style preference. From trendy sneakers to sophisticated loafers, and from sporty trainers to elegant formal shoes, Snitch has a wide array of options to suit any occasion or personal taste. Whether you want to make a bold fashion statement or exude timeless elegance, Snitch has the perfect pair of shoes for you.

In line with their commitment to providing a complete fashion experience, Snitch has also introduced a captivating range of Eau de Parfum in various fragrance families. The collection includes the enchanting scents of amber, which exude warmth and sensuality, as well as the woody fragrances that evoke a sense of sophistication and depth. For those who appreciate earthy undertones, Snitch offers fragrances infused with the richness of patchouli that will leave an unforgettable impression.

About Snitch

Snitch, a 2019-founded menswear D2C fashion brand, creates sustainable and thoughtful collections keeping in mind the newest trends. Additionally, Snitch Plus is a collection offering plus sizes that make a bold fashion statement for men of all sizes while bringing out the best in their personalities through the transforming power of clothing. The brand offers an extensive assortment of everyday style essentials, such as formal dress, partywear, leisurewear, athleisure wear, etc.