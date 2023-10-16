Press Release

•



Oct 13, 2023

“Cycling around the World”: cycling enthusiasts cover 380,432 miles/7,000 trees added to the company’s own forest

LAUTERACH, Austria, October 13, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

“Cycling around the World,” the international cycling competition organized by logistics industry leader Gebrüder Weiss, ended with an impressive result: together, 650 cyclists the world over covered a distance of 612,246 kilometers or 380,432 miles – more than 15 times around the globe, far surpassing their original goal to circle the earth seven times. This was the second time the logistics company invited its employees to take part in the sports competition held between April and September after last year’s inaugural competition delivered a surprising six circumnavigations of the globe.

Frank Haas, Head of Communications at Gebrüder Weiss, is thrilled by the positive response: “This year’s large number of participants from all over the world has clearly exceeded our expectations. We thank all entrants for their outstanding commitment,” Haas noted. For Gebrüder Weiss, this competition is not only a sports challenge, it also stands for sustainable mobility and active climate protection. The organization’s commitment to sustainability is further underlined by the company’s reforestation project in Nicaragua. For the kilometers covered in this year’s competition, Gebrüder Weiss has planted a total of 7,000 trees. “Many participants were additionally motivated by the idea of helping to increase the size of our corporate forest. Meanwhile, a cycling community has evolved, demonstrating that we can achieve a lot together,” adds Haas.

The participants used a cycling app to record the distances they covered. The close finish between Janusz Mucha from Poland and Markus Knabl from Austria remained thrilling until the very end, when they shared first place in this year’s competition, each of them covering more than 17,000 kilometers or 10,563 miles.

Primaklima, a nonprofit organization active for 30 years, is the company’s cooperation partner for the reforestation project. With the trees planted in the company’s forest, Gebrüder Weiss helps reduce the burden on our atmosphere by some 154 tons of CO2 each year.

For more information on the “Cycling around the World” competition, please go to: https://info.gw-world.com/cyclingaroundtheworld

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world’s oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The twin strengths of digital and physical competence enable Gebrüder Weiss to respond swiftly and flexibly to customers’ needs. The family-run organization – with a history going back more than half a millennium – has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic, and social initiatives. Today, it is also considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

Source: Gebrüder Weiss