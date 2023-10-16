Press Release

Oct 13, 2023

Traffic Restrictions Lifted

ELKHART, Ind., October 13, 2023 (Newswire.com)

ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) is announcing that all major traffic restrictions at Exit 10 have been lifted.

All work related to bridge construction has been completed and key project milestones have been met, 30 days ahead of the originally scheduled completion date.

Construction crews will remain within the project area for the next few weeks working on small items. An upgrade to the lighting infrastructure within the project area is planned for later this winter. Short-term lane closures may be needed to complete these remaining components of the project.

While the construction crews remain on site, ITRCC reminds travelers to continue to drive diligently.

“We recognize the importance of this interchange to the region and are pleased that we’re able to open this portion of the Toll Road for our customers ahead of schedule and before any winter weather conditions could impact the project,” says Rick Fedder, Chief Operating Officer of ITRCC.

ITRCC is appreciative of the public’s patience during construction as improvements were made to this critical piece of infrastructure in the region.

About the Indiana Toll Road

In operation since 1956, the Indiana Toll Road stretches 157 miles across the northernmost part of Indiana. Connecting areas from Ohio to the Illinois State Line, it links Chicago with the largest cities on the eastern seaboard. The Indiana Toll Road – managed by ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) – has nearly 300 employees dedicated to operating a safe and efficient roadway that serves thousands of patrons every day.

For current traffic and construction updates, visit www.indianatollroad.org or follow us at @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter).

