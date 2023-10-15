Press Release

Oct 13, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., October 13, 2023

Jacqueline Ray, Vice President of Retail Operations, worked with Orlando Credit Union team members to successfully implement new, extended hours for the credit union’s drive-thru. “She’s the leader who anticipates how and when to best deliver member service. She differentiates the service model of drive-thru banking to focus on listening and understanding the ‘what’ of members wants, hearing the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of a request,” stated David Duncan, Head of Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations.

“It is this leadership set of honed skills that Jacqueline deploys each and every day and is a core reason she is responsible for the management of the extended hours of drive-thru banking services offered by Orlando Credit Union as of October 2nd,” added Duncan. Extended hours reach to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Our members have told us: We need to see you after we leave work, after picking up the kids from practice, when we are on the drive home after a busy day, and that’s why we’ve extended drive-thru hours of operation until 6:00 p.m. So, to all we say come bank with us. Join our credit union today. Leverage our services and ease of banking here. At Orlando Credit Union, we respond to member needs. Here, we invest in YOU,” noted David.

Orlando Credit Union is here to help you utilize better banking solutions to be the leader of your financial future. Our service and product offerings are member-designed, enabling ease of banking and building wealth. Here we are #investinginU.

