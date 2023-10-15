Press Release

•



Oct 13, 2023 22:45 EDT

CHICAGO, October 13, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

The German-American Business Awards, presented by the German-American Chambers of Commerce (GACC), honor excellence in the German-American business community annually in innovation, services, economic development, community engagement, and product development. The event also celebrates the 60th Anniversary of GACC Midwest. Since 1963, GACC Midwest has fostered German-American trade by enabling members, partners, and customers to achieve their business goals through its unique network, expert knowledge, and culture of excellence. The awards were presented to the winners at the 2023 German American Business Awards on October 13, 2023, at 167 Green in Chicago’s Fulton Market.

German investment in the U.S. has more than doubled in the past 10 years to a total of more than $619 billion, according to 2023 data from the Representative of German Industry + Trade (RGIT). German subsidiaries in the U.S. employ 923,600 people, making them the third-largest foreign employer and second-largest in the manufacturing sector. Innovative German companies are also the largest foreign investor in R&D expenditures in the U.S. In the 2023 German American Business Outlook survey, 93% of surveyed German subsidiaries plan to increase their investment in the U.S. over the next three years.

“I look forward to recognizing the German American business community’s outstanding achievements at the 2023 German American Business Awards and 60th Anniversary of GACC Midwest,” says Matthias Amberg, Chairman of GACC Midwest. “German investment in the U.S. is growing year after year, contributing to innovation in products and services, strengthening of communities, and new solutions for customers.”

“It is thanks to member companies like this year’s German American Business Award winners that we have been able to support transatlantic trade for 60 years,” says Mark Tomkins, President & CEO, GACC Midwest. “Congratulations to the winners and to the entire German-American business community for maintaining the strong economic and cultural bonds between Germany and the U.S.”

The 2023 winners are:

The Coolest German Thing Made in the USA:

Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (Aurora, IL) and their EasyWring™ RinseClean™ Spin Mop – https://www.ocedar.com/

Community Engagement:

LM Catering & Events (Chicago, IL) – https://www.lmcateringchicago.com/

Excellence in Economic Development:

Missouri Partnership (Missouri) – https://www.missouripartnership.com/

Excellence in Services:

PKF Mueller (Chicago, IL) – https://www.pkfmueller.com/

Excellence in Innovation:

Sfara, Inc. (Hoboken, NJ) – https://www.sfara.com/

Full press release: https://www.gaccmidwest.org/en/media/press-releases



Source: GACC Midwest