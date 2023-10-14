Press Release

Oct 13, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., October 13, 2023

Orlando Credit Union is offering a certificate of deposit (CD) investment product at an annual percentage yield of 5.25% (APY) for a 13-month term. This offer is a market-defining CD product at a leading competitive rate for the central Florida market offered to those who live or work in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Hillsborough, Polk, Lake, Osceola, or Brevard counties.

“Only by hearing what our members tell us they want and need do we have the opportunity to surpass expectations. This CD offer does that: surpass,” stated David Duncan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Orlando Credit Union. “It’s a relationship that we have with members. We listen to their ideas, and they tell us what they want and need. I like to think of our team as Listeners, not Tellers. People who tell, every bank or credit union in every county in Florida has those. Tellers are people who make decisions for you and tell you what to want and do. That’s not how we operate at Orlando Credit Union. Here we listen, here we respond, here we invest in the communities we serve. Today, we offer a 5.25% rate APY 13-month term CD investment. This investment is valuable, embraces our mission of empowering members with financial momentum, and delivers on our organization’s vision: achieving financial well-being for all. To people in the eight counties of Orlando Credit Union’s operation footprint, I say come join us and leverage this offer to build your financial future today. Today, invest in your future and invest in your wealth generation. Come join us here as we invest in you,” added Duncan.

Orlando Credit Union is here to help you utilize better banking solutions to be the leader of your financial future. Our service and product offerings are member-designed, enabling ease of banking and building wealth. Here we are #investinginU.

Source: Orlando Credit Union