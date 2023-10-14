Entrepreneur and Business Mentor David Rivero Receives a 2023 TITAN Business Award

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., October 13, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Amidst a field of exceptional entries, David Rivero, davidrivero.com, was distinguished as a leading contender and received a prestigious Gold TITAN award in the Entrepreneur category.

“I’ve built brands resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in sales over the years in a wide

variety of industries and launched davidrivero.com in 2022 to help people explore their

opportunities and grow their business,” says David Rivero, investor and mentor. “I’m honored to receive a TITAN Award in recognition of the valuable services that we offer at davidrivero.com.”

The TITAN Business Awards, a prestigious competition dedicated to recognizing excellence within the business industry, unveiled the early victors for its second competitive season in 2023. The awards garnered more than 1,300 nominated entries from 58 countries, including the United States, China, Australia, Germany, Armenia, Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Spain, India, and United Kingdom.

The establishment of the TITAN Business Awards was driven by a singular purpose: to bestow recognition upon the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and enterprises on a global scale. This competition is designed to acknowledge not only industry giants but also those deserving recognition who may have been eclipsed by them. By leveling the playing field, only those who meet the highest criteria will earn the esteemed title of TITAN.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this prestigious competition welcomes submissions from entrepreneurs, SMEs, as well as large organizations.

“In this second season, we are deeply impressed by the overwhelming response and the consistently outstanding entries,” noted Thomas Brandt, the official spokesperson of IAA. “We take great pride in our role as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to highlight their accomplishments. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the winners for their well-deserved accolades.”

IAA extended invitations to several distinguished industry professionals to join as jurors. With these seasoned experts comprising the jury, rigorous and impartial evaluations were diligently maintained. Their primary responsibility was to discern exemplary entries and determine whether they merited TITAN honors. This dedication aligns seamlessly with the competition’s overarching mission to raise the bar for industry standards and practices, catalyzing advancement across sectors.

About davidrivero.com: The team has built and grown many successful businesses, from conception to execution. They can work with you to explore your ideas, the issues you face, and how they can help you break free and live your entrepreneurial dream. Visit https://davidrivero.com/ to learn more.

Award Website: thetitanawards.com

